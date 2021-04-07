Molly

The Humane Society Pet of the Week is a service of PawSau Pet Sitters, providing loving care when you’re not there. Learn more here.

Hey there! I’m Molly! I’m 132 pounds of pure love and I’m ready to steal your heart, and couch. I like to enjoy life, so I’m a slow gal who just takes it all in. I would do best as the only dog in the home, but with so much of me to love you don’t really need anything more. So, if you think that I could be the girl of your dreams, then you should call up the people at HSMC and ask about me.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.