By Shereen Siewert

A 24-year-old man convicted of multiple sex offenses will be released this week in Wausau, according to a notification bulletin issued Wednesday.

David A. Smith will be released April 8 after reaching his mandatory release date. He will be placed on supervision administered by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

David A. Smith. Department of Corrections photo

In 2015, Smith was convicted of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity in a Langlade County case. Then in 2017, he was convicted in Marathon County, this time charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child. Additional related charges were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, according to court documents.

Smith will be placed on the intensive supervision program and will be monitored by sex offender agent specialists. He will live in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, will be monitored by GPS and will be on a highly restricted schedule with time out in the community for work and treatment, police said. He will remain on supervision until 2027.

