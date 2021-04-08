By Shereen Siewert

Wausau Events on Thursday announced the lineup for the Wednesday night Concerts on the Square series, which returns after a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerts are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. Here’s the lineup for 2021:

June 16: Pacific Coast Highway presented by Midwest Communications

June 23: Mama Ginger

June 30: Dig Deep

July 7: Fareed Haque

July 14: Johnny & The MoTones presented by American Family Insurance

July 21: Brass Differential presented by Upper Iowa University

July 28: Kari Lynch Band

August 4: Big Mouth

August 11: Windsor Drive presented by Associated Bank

August 18: Copper Box presented by CoVantage Credit Union

2021 marks the 28th year of Concerts on the Square. Nearly 3,000 people gather each week to listen to live music, eat and drink with friends and enjoy the summer nights Wisconsin has to offer. Concerts are free and carry-ins are allowed. Food trucks will be onsite.

Concert-goers are reminded to leave pets at home. Smoking is not allowed. Large tables and tents are prohibited and blankets should not be placed on the grass before 4 p.m. Open intoxicants are not allowed off the premises at any time.

For weather-related concert updates, visit Wausau Events on Facebook or at this page.

