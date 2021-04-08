WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce this week announced that a total of $29 million would be awarded to 44 organizations as part of the Economic Development Administration’s Scaling Pandemic Resilience Through Innovation and Technology Challenge.

North Central Wisconsin Planning Commission in Wausau will receive $543,560 as part of the SPRINT Challenge. Awardees include nonprofits, higher education institutions, and entrepreneurship-focused organizations that demonstrated alignment with their region’s economic development priorities. Project scopes range widely and include efforts to scale biotechnology and health security efforts, re-open businesses safely, upskill workers and boost entrepreneurship. Grant recipients received awards between $200,000 and $750,000.

The awardees, selected from a pool of 238 applicants, are located in 25 states and Puerto Rico and will leverage roughly $9 million in additional matching funds from various private and public sector sources.

The SPRINT Challenge grant recipients are:

401 Tech Bridge, Kingston, RI

AgLaunch Initiative, Shelby, TN

Champion Impact Capital, Irving, TX

Chicostart, Chico, CA

City University of New York, New York, NY

Greater New Orleans Development Foundation, New Orleans, LA

Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Portland, ME

Health Tech Alley, Columbia, MD

Houston Community College, Houston, TX

Launch NY, Buffalo, NY

Lean Rocket Lab, Jackson, MI

Magnet: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, Cleveland, OH

Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives, Worcester, MA

Massachusetts Technology Park Corporation, Westborough, MA

Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, El Paso, TX

Meharry Medical College, Nashville, TN

New Mexico Community Capital, Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Trade Alliance, Albuquerque, NM

NextCorps, Rochester, NY

NOLA Business Alliance, New Orleans, LA

North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, Wausau, WI

Northern Arizona Technology & Business Incubator, Flagstaff, AZ

Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KY

Oregon Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network, Eugene, OR

Pacific NorthWest Economic Region Foundation, Seattle, WA

Parallax Advanced Research Corporation, Beavercreek, OH

Port of Ridgefield, Clark, WA

Purdue University Northwest, West Lafayette, IN

Secondmuse Foundation, Lake Oswego, OR

Startup Tucson, Tucson, AZ

St. Louis Development Corporation, St. Louis, MO

The University of Texas at Austin, Austin, TX

University City Science Center, Philadelphia, PA

University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

University of Colorado, Boulder, CO

University of Delaware, Newark, DE

University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

University of Massachusetts, Lowell, MA

University of Missouri, Kansas City, MO

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, San Juan, PR

Washington State University, Spokane, WA

Wayne State University Research and Technology Park, Detroit, MI

XLR8X, Honolulu, HI

For more information, visit EDA’s SPRINT Challenge webpage at https://eda.gov/oie/sprint/.

