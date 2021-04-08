WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks continue to build its 2021 roster with the addition of Jose Izarra from the University of Miami and Tyler Kehoe from Northwest Florida.

Jose Izarra

Izarra, an infielder, was a four-year varsity baseball player for Miami Christian where he hit .358 with seven doubles, three triples and five homers in his career, the Woodchucks said. He earned all-district honors in 2017, 2018 and 2020, and was named a second-team All-American in 2018.

“I am very excited about this young guy,” Woodchucks head coach Corey Thompson said in a news release. “Jose is a highly touted player from south Florida. Baseball is in this kid’s blood and I can’t wait to see him play all summer. Jose is coming to us from one of the best programs in college baseball in Miami, his work ethic, and character will reflect that as well.”

Tyler Kehoe

Originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kehoe, an outfielder, was a four-year pitcher and outfielder for Archbishop Carroll where he batted a career .390 average, according to the Woodchucks. He was named to the 2019 All-Catholic and All-Delco teams and earned all-city and All-Southeast Region honors. Kehoe was ranked the No. 40 outfielder in the country and No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania by Perfect Game. After a shortened 2020 season at University of North Carolina, Kehoe brought his talents to Northwest Florida for the 2021 season. He is currently batting .313 with 19 RBIS and two homers.

“Tyler is a very dynamic player,” Thompson said. “I look forward to seeing what all he brings to the table. Tyler is coming to us from a very successful program in Northwest Florida. I know he will be prepared and succeed with us this summer”



The Woodchucks’ 2021 home opener is June 1.

