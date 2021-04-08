Dear editor,

Many thanks to the school board candidates and members who did not win in the recent election, and those who chose not to run again. While Wausau depends heavily on volunteers to reach our community’s ambitious goals, public service is not easy. Long meetings, contentious issues, the need to compromise can make these assignments difficult and frustrating.

Our school board is tasked with preserving our excellent public school system and preparing it for the future. The pandemic has presented unprecedented difficulties. The two referenda only added to the challenge. (Note that the first referendum finally passed, and the second would have had just a few more voters supported it.)

In sum, a good job to those who’ve served, and all the best to the new board. Let’s stay involved and continue to support strong public education in Wausau.

Jim Force of Wausau

