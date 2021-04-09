By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old Kronenwetter man.

Authorities say Ronald Kendler was last seen just before 10 a.m. in Kronenwetter and is driving a 2008 purple Cadillac DTS with Wisconsin license plate 757-WWD. The color of the vehicle could appear different depending on lighting, police said.

Kendler is a white man who is 6’3″ tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes, shoulder length white hair and dark blotchy spots on his face. He was last seen wearing gray pants and either a navy sweatshirt or a dark jacket. Ronald was last seen leaving his house in Kronenwetter on Angelo Drive and was traveling south toward Kowalski Road, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kronenwetter Police Department at 715-261-7793.



Photos courtesy of the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice.

