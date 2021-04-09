WAUSAU – United Way of Marathon County continues to seek volunteers for its many community needs as it recognizes April as National Volunteer Month.

United Way of Marathon County volunteers put in over 54,990 hours in 2020, the nonprofit said, even amid a national pandemic. In addition, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP, volunteers served at 43 volunteer stations in our community.

You can view the many volunteer opportunities available at unitedwaymc.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

If you are interested in volunteering at United Way of Marathon County, contact Krista Mischo at kmischo@unitedwaymc.org or call 715-848-2927.

