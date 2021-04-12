The following significant incidents were reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending April 12, 2021:

Tomahawk Firefighters, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and a deputy all responded last Monday afternoon for a reported vegetation fire in the Town of Bradley. At 3:21 p.m. the fire was reported on Jones Road. Firefighters were on the scene for over an hour. No buildings were damaged.

A 34-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Monday evening on multiple charges after a deputy stopped him in the Town of Russell. Deputies were watching for the vehicle after a resident of the Town of Merrill reported interrupting a theft. The man pulled into an address on County Road J and told the deputy it was his and asked him to leave. A check showed the property was owned by an out of state couple who, when called, said they did not know the man. The suspect was arrested on a preliminary charge of a probation violation. When the man was brought to the jail a search by a corrections officer turned up a baggie with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The man was booked in on charges of possession of methamphetamine with an enhancer for possessing it in a jail, along with two felony counts of bail jumping. He was also cited for trespassing and driving on a suspended license.

A 64-year-old Tomahawk man was cited on Monday evening after a deputy stopped a UTV traveling on U.S. Hwy. 8. Just before 9 p.m. the deputy stopped the vehicle near Rapel Road. The driver was placed through field sobriety tests before he was cited for operating while under the influence, failing to take a chemical test, driving on a closed road and failing to stop at a stop sign.

A 24-year old-Stevens Point woman received non-life threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Town of Scott. According to the deputy’s report the woman struck a vehicle which had stopped to turn onto Park Ave from County Road K. The driver of the second vehicle, a 30-year-old Merrill woman and her minor passenger were not injured. County Road K was closed for about an hour while the road was cleared with assistance from the Merrill Police Department.

A 33-year-old Merrill man is in the Lincoln County Jail facing multiple charges after deputies arrested him Wednesday in the City of Merrill. Deputies and officers from the Merrill Police Department were watching a retail store on South Pine Ridge Avenue after a deputy spotted the man and knew he was wanted. When the man exited the store the man fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. The man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia used to manufacture methamphetamine, resisting/obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon as a convicted felon and a warrant for a probation violation.

A 51-year-old Aniwa man was arrested Friday afternoon after a traffic stop in the Town of Rock Falls. A deputy stopped the man for equipment violations and found the subject had been drinking. The man is out on bond for a felony drug charge, and part of the bond requires absolute sobriety. The man was arrested on a felony bail jumping charge.

A 29-year-old Lac Du Flambeau woman was arrested Sunday evening on multiple charges after deputies responded to a business in the Town of Scott for a suspicious person call. Deputies made contact with the woman and noted she appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. The woman turned over drugs to the deputy and they later found more during a search. The woman was brought to the Lincoln County Jail where she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana as a second or felony offense along with parole violation.

A 50-year-old Merrill woman was cited Sunday evening for OW. A deputy found the woman in the ditch on County Road E near State Road 64 in the Town of Scott just after 8 p.m.

Deputies continue to strictly enforce speed limits on the highways. This past week citations included: On Monday a Rockford, IL woman was cited for traveling at 100 MPH on US Hwy 51 north of Tomahawk. A deputy will cite a 17 year old Neenah man for speeding and driving on a suspended license. The deputy had the man on radar traveling at 106 MPH on US Hwy 51 near County Rd D outside of Tomahawk on Wednesday. On Friday a deputy cited a 16 year old male driver from Wausau for traveling at 92 MPH in the 65 MPH zone of US Hwy 51 at County Rd H. On Saturday afternoon an 18 year old Minocqua man was cited for traveling at 94 MPH on US Hwy 51 near Irma. Also on Saturday afternoon a 31 year old Wausau man was cited for traveling at 95 MPH on State Rd 17 near County Rd C. On Saturday evening a deputy cited a 66 year old Merrill man for traveling at 98 MPH on US Hwy 51 south of Irma. On Sunday afternoon an 18 year old Gleason man was cited for traveling at 98 MPH on State Rd 17 south of Gleason. On Sunday evening, a 16 year old Tomahawk woman was cited for traveling 96 MPH on US Hwy 51 near County Rd D.

Five people reported striking this past week, including a deputy. The deputy was responding to an emergency call when he struck the animal on State Road 64 at County Road Z. One person also reported striking a turkey Tuesday evening on County Road Q at Joe Snow Road.

