Richard D. Pingel

Richard “Dick” D. Pingel, 78, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Dick was born August 11, 1942, to the late Lillis and Frank Pingel in Ashland, Wisconsin. While Dick was in grade school, his family moved to the Wausau area. Dick graduated from Newman High School in 1961.

Dick married Vicky Maltbey on October 24, 1964, at Saint Anne Parish, Wausau.

Dick worked as a front-end manager at 29 Super Market and later became an insurance agent.

Dick was a sports lover, and a big fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. He was a big supporter of Newman Athletics and enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball.

Dick was a loving father, husband, and grandfather, and family was very important to him. He was a faithful man and a parishioner at St. Anne in Wausau for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Vicky; his six children: Tori (Jim) Glenetski of Wausau; Todd (Pamela) Pingel of Appleton; Ted Pingel of Wausau; Rob (Jessica LaVoncher) Pingel of Cedarburg; John (Tory) Pingel of Stevens Point; Michelle (Brian) Berens of Marathon; thirteen grandchildren: Terek Glenetski; Emily, Samuel, Ray, and Esther Pingel; Eleanor, Vincent, and Elizabeth Pingel; Peyton and Juliet Pingel; Sawyer, Westin, and Claire Berens. Brothers, William (Carol) Pingel of Appleton and Michael (Judy) Pingel of Wausau. He is further survived by sisters-in-law, Sandra (Robert) McCabe and Schron (Marv) Schael; and brothers-in-law, Jack Pufall, Tim (Wendy) Maltbey and Tom (Sharon) Maltbey; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillis Pingel; parents-in-law, Victor and Dorothy Maltbey; brother James, sister Mary Colleen (Pufall), sister-in-law Marcia Maltbey, and grandson Matthew Pingel.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude and Aspirus Hospice Services. Dick’s service will be streamed live and made available for future viewing at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.

Charles F. Lewitzke

Charles F. Lewitzke, age 91, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Charlie was born on July 2, 1929 in Wausau to the late Otto and Lydia (Gernetzky) Lewitzke. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1947 and worked at the Kickbush Grocery store delivering groceries until 1950 when he went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. He married Delores Salzsieder on May 11, 1957 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage. Together they had two children; Mark and Marcia. After Delores’ death in 1993, he married Sara O’Donnell on December 16, 1995. They were married for 22 years.

Charlie served on the Wausau Fire Department for 34 years, retiring in 1984 as Assistant Fire Chief. In his retirement he continued to work full time for L&S Electric, retiring in 2012. He continued working past his second retirement at Fred Mueller Automotive doing dealer trades. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and a member of the Elk’s Club. Charlie was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting, hunting out West, fly fishing, and walleye fishing on the Rainbow Flowage. He looked forward to the Fall season, and walking in the woods followed by a tailgate picnic. He also enjoyed traveling and trips to the Casino.

Charlie is survived by his children Mark Lewitzke of Wausau and Marcia (Mike) Strandberg of Wausau; grandchildren Kaylee (Patrick) Kavanagh of Scottsdale, AZ, Molly Lewitzke and Luke Strandberg both of Wausau; siblings Frank (Connie) Lewitzke, William (JoAnne) Lewitzke, Doris Scheel; and Kenneth (Sue) Lewitzke all of Wausau; many nieces and nephews; step children Sara (Andy) Lee and Steven (Karyn) Fuchs; and step grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Delores, second wife Sally, daughter-in-law Kathy and step daughter Tracey.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 701 N. 6th St., Wausau. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday at Zion from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Duane E. LaCrosse

Duane Edward LaCrosse, age 89, of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, died on April 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 16, 1932 in Rhinelander to the late Russell and Clara (Rolain) LaCrosse.

Duane graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1950 where he was a four sport Varsity athlete playing football, basketball, baseball and golf. In 1949 he received all conference honors as a quarterback. In 1950 he captained the Hodag Varsity basketball team to Wisconsin state high school basketball tournament. In his later years Duane was an active golfer and scored a hole-in-one during a Bar Association golf tournament in Norristown Pennsylvania. The group behind them happened to be four Philadelphia Phillies “hall of famers” that witnessed the hole-in-one and signed his scorecard.

In 1952 Duane enrolled at the University of Wisconsin Madison and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree with majors in Accounting and Insurance. In 1954 Duane married Beverly Jean Armfield also of Rhinelander. In 1956 LaCrosse began active duty in the US Army ROTC program based in Fort Monmouth New Jersey. He was discharged in 1965 acquiring a rank of First Lieutenant.

Following his Army service Duane began a career in the Insurance industry as a claims representative for Hardware Mutual (now Sentry Insurance). He later joined Wausau Insurance, and worked in the Pittsburgh office and then Philadelphia for fourteen years. He then finished his 37 year career at the Wausau Insurance headquarters in Wausau from 1987 until his retirement in 1995. During his working career Duane enjoyed playing golf and softball in the Wausau Insurance men’s league.

Duane was an active church member serving the congregation of The First United Methodist church of Wausau. He was an usher and served on many committees including the Wisconsin United Methodist Foundation where he was a member of the board of directors. He was also a member of the finance committee and spent many hours caring for the lawn and gardens surrounding the church grounds.

During his retirement years he avidly followed his beloved Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. He also rarely missed any major golf tournament on television. Much time was spent working in the yard taking care of the lawn and gardens. Duane deeply enjoyed spending time with his family. Outings were special times spent with his five children, seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Duane is survived by his wife Beverly (Armfield) LaCrosse, his daughters Lorie (Steven) Dillon and Sheryl (Kirk) Zack, his sons Randall, Mark and Bruce, his seven grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Kimberly, Kristine, Elizabeth, Collete and Colson, thirteen great grandchildren and his sister Jean Kaphingst. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Allan and Gary.

The Carlson Funeral Home in Rhinelander (715-369-1414) is serving the LaCrosse family. You may leave your private condolences for the LaCrosse family at www.carlsonfh.com. A private family service will be held with burial following at Forest Home Cemetery in Rhinelander.

Donald Oberklamer

Donald Oberklamer, 94, formerly of Marathon, died Saturday April 10, 2021 at the Colonial Center, Colby under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

He was born December 31, 1927 in the town of Cassel, son of the late Charles and Bertha (Bauch) Oberklamer.

Donald had been employed through the years as a farmhand.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Norman, Cecelia, Marion, Dorothy and Evelyn.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday April 13, 2021 at St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Deacon Bryan Hilts will officiate.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Agnes M. Wudel

Agnes M. Wudel, 87, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 11, 1933 in Kennan, eldest child and only daughter of the late Hubert and Ella (Ostby) Winter. Her love for children and teaching led Agnes to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. Her soulmate, Kenneth Wudel, preceded her in death. They met at church and their shared faith led to their marriage in June of 1957 and they shared a lifetime of love, devotion, and commitment.

She lived her life with a fierce devotion to her family – her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, brothers, nieces, and nephews all benefited from her selflessness. Up until last year, she always remembered everyone’s birthday with a card. She took great joy in spending time with her family, enjoyed organizing family reunions, and hosted many Thanksgiving dinners. She will be missed by many.

Agnes worked as an elementary school teacher and later in life with mentally handicapped adults. She was the family historian and also collaborated with local historians to write several books on Price County history. She was instrumental in starting and maintaining the Jump River Valley Historical Society in Price County. Her passion for family history led her to complete the arduous task of becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her interests in genealogy drove her to uncover her family roots through travels to Norway, the New England area, and throughout the state of Wisconsin. She was very active in her church and took pride in serving her community with the Trinity Mission Quilters for many decades, providing thousands of quilts for those in need all over the world. She also contributed by donating gallons of blood, actively helped the hungry in her community by volunteering at the food pantry, and spent countless hours ministering through her church. Through her dedicated service, she touched many lives.

Survivors include her children, William Wudel, Eau Claire and Julia (Rick) Brzezinski, Wausau; grandchildren, Dane Wudel, Madison and Alyssa Walker, San Diego, CA; brothers, Ralph (Janet) Winter, Tennessee, Ron (Mary) Winter, Boyceville and Rick (Judy) Winter, Medford; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur and George Winter.

Special thanks to the Aspirus Hospice House for their compassion and outstanding care provided to the family.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Karl M. Walker

Karl Merwin Walker 11/28/1937 – 4/7/2021 Karl was born November 28, 1937, in Pontiac, Michigan, the only son of Charles M Walker and Ivalyn (Mary) Pfister.

He cultivated his profound sense of independence from his youth. He often told stories of hopping on trains with his friends and riding into Detroit to watch baseball games at Tiger Stadium, one time even falling asleep on the train and ending up in Ohio! His biggest adventures came when his dad would drop him off on the State land two miles from his home, where he would camp all weekend, just hunting rabbits and “living off the land.” He loved telling the story of saving the life of a young girl who fell through the ice while on one of his winter camping trips.

Karl graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1956. During that time, football was one of the only things that mattered to him. In fact, as a life-long Detroit Lions fan, in 1962, he tried out for the team and was told that if he were to move to Minnesota, he would probably start for the new expansion team there—the Vikings. He declined because his heart and home was in Michigan, and if he couldn’t play for the Lions, he didn’t want to play for anyone else.

Karl married Sidney Elizabeth “Beth” Walker on August 25, 1956, in Pontiac and was stationed at Twenty-Nine Palms, California, after enlisting in the Marine Corps. While in the USMC, Karl earned a Rifle Expert badge and completed Cold Weather and Survival training in the mountains (possibly Sierra Nevada Cold Weather Training Center-CWTC). He always credited his camping in the winter as a youth to his success in this course.

After completing his service, Karl and his wife settled in Michigan. If you knew him, you already know that he absolutely loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. To hear him talk about them made you feel as if you already knew them. They were his proudest accomplishment.

A life-long hard worker, Karl provided for his family however he could, whether it was working for Universal Oil Seal, Pontiac Motors, or even serving on the Pontiac Police Reserve Force. In 1972 he began his career as a well driller. That occupation would bring him and his family to Wisconsin in 1978, where he eventually became self-employed as owner and operator of Walker Well Drilling until his retirement in 2002.

At that time, he and his wife fulfilled a dream of theirs to move to the upper peninsula of Michigan and lived in the Manistique, MI area for several years.

Karl spent the last few years as a resident of the Veteran’s Home at King, WI, where he endeared himself to the staff with his continued independent personality. He was pronounced dead at 8:16 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, due to complications resulting from his advancing dementia.

Karl was preceded in death by Beth, his wife of 50 years, and his parents.

Karl is survived by his children Kathleen “Kathe’” (Tom) Ray of Novi, MI; Rebecca “Becky” (Kevin) Darrah of Reedsburg, WI; Bruce (Michelle) Walker of Grand Marsh, WI; Tammy (Bill) Henke of Reedsburg, WI; Brian (Rhonda) Walker of Friendship, WI; Jennifer “the miracle baby” (Jason) Udell of Portage, WI; 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A meal is planned for the immediate family with no structured service included.

Donald C. Wandry

Donald C. Wandry, 75, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 7, 2021 ,at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, after a long, brave battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

He was born August 14, 1945 in Portage to Samuel and Evelyn (Parks) Wandry. He married DonnaRae Boldon on May 9, 1970. They lived in Wisconsin Rapids where they raised two children and he worked in the paper lab at Consolidated Papers Biron Division until his retirement in 2001.Don served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1969. He was a very proud Veteran and enjoyed the privilege of going on a Never Forgotten Honor Flight in May 2017.

Don was an avid fisherman and Wisconsin sports fan. He loved being outdoors as much as he loved watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. He was an extremely proud father and grandfather and his family was his greatest accomplishment.

He is predeceased by his parents, two sisters Sally Wandry and Diane Engle, stillborn twin siblings Thomas and Mary Wandry and his best friend Greg Athnos.

He is survived by his wife DonnaRae Wandry and his son Thomas Wandry, both of Wisconsin Rapids, his daughter Jody (Brent) Baumeister and two grandchildren Connor and Claire, all of Lake Geneva and his sister Donna Lynn Wandry of Philadelphia, PA.Don’s wish was to be cremated. A small, private goodbye will be held at a later date.

Nanilyn L. Schlatterer

Nan, daughter, sister and friend to many, departed this life on April 8 at the young age of 65. She declared an almost five year war against cancer, which she fought with her characteristic tenacity and gumption. She had the support of many friends, too numerous to name. The overwhelming love and support of Dee Miller, Carl Dietz and David Burns gave Nan the freedom and peace to move to the light of her new life.

Nan had a unique personality from early childhood, notable for her high-spirit, strength, daring, pluck, and above all, loyalty. Nan was born and raised in Wausau, Wisconsin where, her first best and lifetime friend was her cousin Kathy. In kindergarten, Nan formed a lifetime friendship with Janice Oldenburg, who was always there to support Nan, too. As an adult, Nan lived in and traveled to many states, but instead of collecting seashells or magnets, she was like a magnet and collected Friends. Everywhere! Tennessee became her long time home and blessed her life with many devoted friends and a life she loved in the wilderness.

Nan’s former supervisor describes Nan as a devoted, conscientious, valuable, and hard-working employee with the US Forest Service. She recently retired after working for 31 years. Nan started her Forest Service career on the Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin and then worked on the Huron Manistee National Forests in Michigan. In 1992, she started working on the Cherokee National Forest in Tennessee. She loved the smell of fresh asphalt and was affectionately known as the “gravel queen” and “Nanner”. Nan helped oversee road maintenance on the Ocoee and Tellico Ranger Districts. She worked very hard to make sure the roads were safe for the public and for Forest employees. Nan played an important role in the vegetation management program on the Forest by working on timber sale contracts. She determined the needed road work, prepared estimates and plans, and helped with the administration of the contracts. She was also the Forest sign coordinator. Nan worked on engineering projects on Forests in Georgia, Texas, and Mississippi, and she worked many years as a fire dispatcher on the Cherokee as well as on other Forests around the country.

Nanlyn is survived by her father William Schlatterer (Maine), brother Jeff (Wausau, Wisconsin), cousins and many friends she truly loved. Family and friends thank all of the staff at Laurelbrook for their thoughtful care of Nan and kind accommodation of Nan’s visitors and callers.

Memorial services will be held in Tennessee and Wisconsin, dates to be determined.

