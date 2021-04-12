By Shereen Siewert

A Wisconsin Rapids man who struck and killed a bicyclist while driving with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.22% will spend 12 years in prison, after his sentencing Friday in Wood County Circuit Court.

Zachary Koosmann had two prior drunken driving convictions when he crashed his pickup into a bicycle driven by 43-year-old Melissa Piesik, court records show. The crash happened on Aug. 4, 2019 on Whitrock Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Piesik, a Marshfield native living in Grand Rapids, was a teacher at Bannach Elementary School in Stevens Point. She did not survive her injuries.

A probable cause statement shows Koosmann admitted he was the driver who hit Piesik and and said he tried to give her medical aid. He also admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages that day, police said.

Koosmann was convicted in January of homicide by drunken driving. Circuit Judge Gregory Potter sentenced Koosmann Friday following a presentencing investigation. During Friday’s hearing, Judge Potter considered several letters supporting the defendant. He also heard emotional testimony from several of Piesik’s family members who described the impact her death had on their lives.

Koosmann will spend eight years on extended supervision following his eventual release from prison.

