

The Hmong Heritage Month Virtual Conference will be held virtually in April to celebrate 45 years of success and growth in the Hmong community. The first Hmong family arrived in Wisconsin in April of 1976.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. April 24 on the Hmong Wausau Heritage Month Facebook page.

The struggles of leaving their homeland of Laos will never be forgotten, but after 45 years, many members of the Hmong community have paved the way to achieving the American dream.

The event is free to the public and includes the following:

Hmong cultural performances

Guest speaker Judge Kristy Yang, the first Hmong judge to be elected in Wisconsin

Keynote speaker Phong Yang, an aspiring Hmong singer of the band Paradise

and a member of the linguistics department at Fresno State College who worked with Microsoft to develop the first Hmong to English translation machine in 2012

and a member of the linguistics department at Fresno State College who worked with Microsoft to develop the first Hmong to English translation machine in 2012 Panel discussions of individuals from these fields:

Hmong culture

Hmong dancers

Hmong athletes

Hmong event organizers

Hmong music industry



Like this: Like Loading...