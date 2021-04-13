WAUSAU – Peoples State Bank recently hired Kevin Ile, who will join the financial institution’s commercial banking team, Peoples announced this week. Ile will work with current and new commercial customers and be based at the bank’s Stewart Avenue location in Wausau.

Kevin Ile

“Peoples is excited to have Kevin as part of our commercial banking team,” said Meredith Otte, Peoples State Bank vice president – private & commercial banking, in a news release. “His banking experience and drive to assist customers will help area businesses grow and succeed.”

Before joining Peoples, Ile worked as a commercial credit analyst and commercial lender for another local bank.



Ile is a Gresham native and holds a master’s degree in business administration from UW-Stevens Point. He volunteers his time as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Wisconsin and writes a blog for the UWSP School of Business.

