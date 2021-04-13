(MADISON)-We at your Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources want you to know we are here for you and our great state as we go through the COVID-19 public health emergency together.

To help protect Wisconsinites, visitors and staff from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those who are most vulnerable to infection and severe disease, staying home as much as possible is the best way to lower COVID-19 infection rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In light of COVID-19, the DNR is canceling, adjusting and postponing an array of in-person public events, meetings and operations consistent with guidance provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health and Department of Administration. However, should you need a place with space, getting outdoors has both physical and mental benefits.

Distance is still key during this ongoing public health emergency. Social distancing – the practice of keeping at least six feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact – is the only effective means of slowing the rate of infection.

State park and trail visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult.

The DNR continues to receive the most up-to-date information and will adjust operations as conditions change. We will also continue to monitor on-the-ground circumstances each day to determine additional conditions that may become necessary. Before visiting other properties, please check with individual parks regarding changes to park operations.

Thank you for your patience during the COVID-19 public health emergency. As state agencies continue operations, please understand that most of our staff continue to telework and may have limited access to files and delayed online connectivity. We are still available to serve you and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

As this is an ever-evolving situation, please check back regularly for updates or follow @WIDNR on Facebook, @wi_dnr on Instagram, or @WDNR on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know about Wisconsin DNR operations and offerings:

State Parks, Trails, Forests, Recreational Areas and State Natural Areas

Special park operations are in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within their home communities, and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks in situations where social distancing is difficult. Please see below for additional details.

ADMISSION

State park vehicle admission stickers and state trail passes are required to visit state parks and trails.

The 2021 annual vehicle admission stickers and state trail passes are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2021.

Visitors must have an admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

A state trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is NOT required for walking or hiking.

HOURS OF OPERATION AND BUILDINGS

State parks and forests are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Ski warming shelters and office buildings remain closed until further notice.

All other facilities remain closed, including visitor centers, observation towers, indoor group camps, playgrounds, nature centers and contact stations. Some drive-up windows may be open for admission purchases.

Winter rental equipment at state park properties is unavailable.

Seasonal water systems, including flush toilet restrooms and shower buildings, drinking fountains and sanitary dump stations are shut down for winter. Vault toilets may be open at properties.

Hunting and fishing is allowed at properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours.

PROPERTY CLOSURES

The following State Natural Areas are now open: Pewits Nest Parfrey’s Glen

Rock Island State Park remains closed until further notice. The Washington Island Ferry Line has suspended all trips [exit DNR] to and from Rock Island.

Popular attractions within state parks, including overlooks, where social distancing cannot be achieved may close as needed.

CAMPING AND RESERVATIONS

During winter, some parks and forests may have campsites that are available only on a first-come, first-served basis. Check with the property office for availability of these sites.

Camping reservations for 2021 can be made through the online reservation system or by calling 1-888-947-2757.

Check-in is not necessary at the office or visitor station when coming to a property with an existing camping reservation. Please proceed directly to your campsite and begin setup.

Campers are encouraged to utilize facilities one household at a time and respect/distance from other campers.

FIREWOOD

Campers are reminded that only certified firewood or firewood originating from within 10 miles of the park is allowed into the park. Certified firewood dealers can be located through the DATCP website [exit DNR] Local firewood dealers and certified firewood outlets may also be available



EVENTS

DNR-led events and nature programs are canceled until further notice.

Special events and commercial use permits will be allowed with the appropriate application and mitigation forms for groups of 50 people or less.

Volunteer activities will also follow the Bounce Back Plan and be permitted on a case-by-case basis depending on group size and whether the activity can be done maintaining 6 feet of space between volunteers.

CAPACITY

Due to high demand during peak seasons, some properties may reach their pre-determined capacity limits. When this happens, properties will close until existing visitors leave, and capacity is reduced. State Parks likely to temporarily prohibit additional visitors include: Copper Falls Devil’s Lake Governor Dodge Governor Nelson Harrington Beach Hartman Creek High Cliff Interstate Kinnickinnic Kettle Moraine Southern Unit Lapham Peak Perrot Rib Mountain Roche-a-Cri Whitefish Dunes Willow River



BOAT LAUNCHES

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions. Please practice ice safety if venturing onto any ice.

Anglers and recreational boaters should continue to practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

A list of launches and shore fishing access points is available on the DNR website to help anglers find fishing locations close to home.

Business Operations

As state agencies continue operations, please understand that most of our staff are teleworking and may have limited access to files and delayed online connectivity. Our staff will keep their voicemails and out-of-office messages up to date and will respond as they are able.

With this in mind, we ask that our customers:

Email whenever possible to communicate with staff.

Set-up conference calls or Skype meetings in lieu of in-person meetings.

Request electronic public records online using our standard system, whenever possible.

State staff are not currently available to access physical files and no staff are available on-site to allow physical inspection of files by the public until the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Submit documents electronically, preferably via a download link (ftp servers, DNR system, etc.). Note: If that option is not available to you, DNR staff can receive emails up to 20 MB.

License Sales

Our Customer Service Representatives are available to assist you 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. 1-888-936-7463

Hunting and Fishing Licenses are available for sale 24 hours a day at: GoWild.WI.Gov

Toll Free Hotlines

DNR Violation Hotline:

1-800-847-9367

1-800-847-9367 Emergency Spill Hotline:

1-800-943-0003

Questions?

Our Customer Service Representatives are available to assist you 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily. 1-888-936-7463

THANK YOU

We at the DNR thank you for your patience and cooperation as we all go through the COVID-19 emergency. We will update information as needed during this fluid situation. For specific information regarding COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.

Be more than safe and stay healthy out there.

