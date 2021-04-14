Sam Golbach

WAUSAU – IncredibleBank announced this week the addition of Sam Golbach to the bank’s technology team. Golbach joined the bank as vice president – information technology.

Golbach has held top management positions in the financial services sector for decades. Most recently, Golbach served as director of product management for Deluxe Corp. and prior to that he held senior management positions at Wausau Financial Systems. At IncredibleBank, he will have responsibilities for a wide range of IT activities, including strategic planning, operations, budgeting, security and implementation of large scale and cross-functional technology projects.

“Sam is a tremendously accomplished technology executive with superior knowledge of technology as it relates to the banking industry,” said Kathy Strasser, executive vice president and chief operating and information officer, in a news release. “Sam’s experience will make our IT team even stronger than it already is and add new insights and perspectives to IncredibleBank.”

