Hello, I’m Hazel-rah!

I am one pretty lady, but my looks are not the only thing that will make you fall in love with me. I am a sweet cat and very welcoming. I’m very interested in humans and happy to have your attention. After being here at HSMC for a few weeks, I am finally ready to look for my forever home. Come visit me today.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

