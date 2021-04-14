United Way of Marathon County, Women United, will host the annual Power of the Purse from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 3 to raise women for low-income women.

The event kicks off on April 28 with all registrants receiving a link for an online auction. This event is open to members and non-members and you can join for free or donate a minimum gift of $10 and be entered to win a Dooney & Bourke purse, valued at $238. If you register by April 19, you are automatically entered to win a door prize, revealed at the live event.

On May 3, a Facebook Live event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at which time you will be able to view purses and learn about Women United, which supports women and their families.

Money raised during the event help remove barriers that keep low-income women from becoming financially stable.

