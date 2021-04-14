Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jimmy and Karla Ganski announce the birth of their son Griffen Conrad, born at 7:27 p.m. April 3, 2021. Griffen weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Michael and Hannah Wenzlick announce the birth of their son Vaughn Benjamin, born at 5:39 a.m. April 4, 2021. Vaughn weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

Tristan and Amanda O’Driscoll announce the birth of their daughter Saoirse Jeanne, born at 1:29 a.m. April 4, 2021. Saoirse weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Carlton Chandler and Sabrina Martinez announce the birth of their daughter Te’Onnah Kay, born at 9:31 a.m. April 5, 2021. Te’Onnah weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Xavier Munoz-Estrella and Ashley Sromek announce the birth of their daughter Mariana Lou Ann, born at 12:01 p.m. April 6, 2021. Mariana weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Steven Dailey and Jessica Hans announce the birth of their son Landon Russell, born at 1:40 p.m. April 7, 2021. Landon weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Cory Taylor and Macayla Fick announce the birth of their daughter Madelynn Rose Grace, born at 9:07 p.m. April 6, 2021. Madelynn weighed 3 pounds.

Jake and Brianna Prichard announce the birth of their daughter Celeste Freya, born at 1:13 p.m. April 7, 2021. Celeste weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ryan and Amber Fischer announce the birth of their son Carter James, born at 1:35 p.m. April 7, 2021. Carter weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

