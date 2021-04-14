John R. Mathie

John “Jack” Richard Mathie, loving and devoted husband, dad and grandpa, passed away at home on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the age of 84.

Jack was born to Richard and Helen (Mogensen) Mathie in Wausau, Wisconsin, on February 17, 1937. He enjoyed growing up in the country on the farm and near his family’s woods. He was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church in the town of Easton and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. After graduating from Wausau High School in 1955, Jack entered the US Navy and served until 1959 when he was honorably discharged.

Jack met the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Tanck, in December 1961 at Sam’s Pizza, and they wed on October 12, 1963. They lived a wonderful life together and were blessed with two daughters, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Jack and Pat enjoyed going up to the “cottage” on the Spirit Flowage with family and friends for over 50 years.

Jack and Pat visited every state, except New Mexico and Alaska, oftentimes connecting with relatives they hadn’t seen in a long time. Their travels took them to many countries in Europe as well. A highlight for Jack was their visit to Odense, Denmark where he walked the streets of the town where his grandmother Mogensen lived and worked before coming to America. Jack and Pat also spent twelve winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Jack worked 38 years at Kraft Foods in many roles and forged many lasting friendships. When the weather was nice, he liked to ride his bicycle to work. After retiring in 1997, Jack and Pat enjoyed meeting for breakfast with fellow Kraft retirees and their wives.

Jack always loved “The 80”, his 80 acres of woods, and was a member of Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association. He was a steward of the land and made firewood and maple syrup. Spending his free time as a talented wood carver, he fashioned many beautiful birds which he gave away as gifts. Hunting, stock car races, hockey, football and baseball games were other pastimes he continued to enjoy during 23 years of retirement.

Jack’s faith in God was very important to him. He was genuine, thoughtful and always willing to lend a hand. Jack would often be seen working around the yards at Christ Lutheran Church where he was a long-time member.

He was greatly loved by his family who will cherish fond memories of him and the many fun times they spent together.

Jack is survived by his wife, Pat, of 57 years and their children, Pamela Mathie (Steve Knoll) and Jean Weaver (Jim); and by his grandchildren, John Weaver (Katie), Hannah Spranger (Robert, and their sons Parker and Ellis), Molly Weaver (Robert Trittin), and Benjamin Weaver (Jenn Tekler and their daughter Paisley). He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Petrowski (Gilbert “Bob”), and Michael Mathie (Terry), and his cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Helen (Mogensen) Mathie, in-laws Ernest and Ann (Trader) Tanck, and sisters Carol (Thomas) Little, Mary (James) Kostuck, and Joanne (Fred) Irwin.

All are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral service which will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Wausau, on Tuesday, April 27th.

The visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. The interment will immediately follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau.

You may sign our family guest book at the church or helke.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s name can be sent to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund (1300 Townline Rd, Wausau, WI 54403) or the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association at UW-Stevens Point (WWOA, PO Box 285, Stevens Point, WI 54481).

Mary A. Henderson

Mary Alice Henderson, 89, of Wausau died peacefully Tuesday, April 13 in the arms of her family under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Aspirus Hospice House.

Mary Alice was born on January 24, 1932 in Blakesburg, Iowa to Carl and Elizabeth Peterson. Mary Alice was christened and confirmed at the Munterville Lutheran Church in Munterville, Iowa and was a graduate of Blakesburg High School.

She married the love of her life, Theodore Henderson on September 9, 1953 at the Davis Street Christian Church in Ottumwa, Iowa; three days after Ted received his green orders and six days before he departed for Korea. Mary Alice faithfully wrote and sent a letter to Ted every day he was away.

Mary Alice was devoted to her family and held part-time jobs while her daughters were in school. She was a loving mother who taught Bible School, was a Girl Scout Leader and volunteered at school and church.

Mary Alice and Ted lived in Iowa until 1973 when they moved to Wausau. Mary Alice held several jobs at real estate offices and for the City of Wausau Housing Authority (Kannenberg and Riverview Towers) where Mary Alice earned the nickname “Mom” for the tender loving care she provided to residents.

Mary Alice and Ted enjoyed traveling and made many trips to Iowa to visit family after moving to Wisconsin. After retirement, they enjoyed trips around Wisconsin, and especially enjoyed Northern Wisconsin and Door County. Mary Alice enjoyed cooking and always was ready to share a meal with anyone who visited. She also enjoyed collecting Avon collectibles.

Her family and her role as wife, mother and grandmother was the most important thing to Mom. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy.

She is survived by her loving husband Ted; daughters, Roxanne (Brian) Wenzel, and Dianne (Dennis) Dalsky of Wausau; grandchildren, Jessica Wenzel of Wausau; Kimberly Wenzel (fiancé Erik Larson) of Middleton; and Matt Dalsky (fiancée Kate Maly) of Wausau; brother-in-law, Ronald Henderson of Camdenton, Missouri; sister and brother-in-law Janice and Bill Moore of Melrose, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Elizabeth Peterson; mother and father-in-law Theodore and Elsie Henderson; brother Carl Peterson, Jr.; sister-in-law’s Eva Peterson and Patty Henderson.

We will always remember her sweet smile and gentle soul. She will be deeply missed but always remembered because she touched all of our hearts.

A private family service is scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Service or Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Wausau.

Norbert C. Henrichs

Norbert “Norb” C. Henrichs, 90, Minocqua (Great Bass Lake), passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Renaissance Assisted Living in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born June 6, 1930 in Medford, son of the late Hubert and Mary (Werner) Henrichs. On August 29, 1951, he was united in marriage to Rose Salzman at St. Mary Catholic Church in Wausau. She survives.

Norb served his country as a Combat Construction Specialist 1729 in the National Guard from 1950 until 1953. For many years, Norb worked as a superintendent for road construction until his retirement and was a member of the Operators Engineer Local #139. He was a volunteer firefighter for both the Minocqua Fire Department and the Bo Di Lac Fire Barn in Minocqua for 25 years.

Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking and collecting “stuff”. He also liked to ride his gator and float around the lake on his pontoon boat.

Norb loved to go on vacation, loved traveling and also drove truck thru 47 of the lower 48 states.

Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Rose; six children, Linda (Herbert) Tom, Cleveland, OK, Dennis (Linda) Henrichs, Marathon, Lauri (David) Marthaler, Mosinee, Dan (Janna) Henrichs, Black Hawk, SD, Don (Karen) Henrichs, Du Bois, PA and Lisa (Doug) Pennock, Buckeye, AZ; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; nine siblings, Loretta Fischer, Stevens Point, Jim (Mary) Henrichs, Wausau, Peter (Esther) Henrichs, Medford, Raymond (JoJo) Henrichs, Medford, Rita (Harold) Rudolph, Medford, Mary Ann Henrichs, Lake Tomahawk, Harold (Carol) Henrichs, Medford and David (Lorraine) Henrichs, Rhinelander; one brother-in-law, Jim Bain, Hales Corners; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Kyle Henrichs; four siblings, Karen Bain, Melda (Melvin) Duesing, Nicholas (Delores) Henrichs and Eddie Henrichs; and his brother-in-law, Joe “Goldie” Fischer.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bo Di Lac Fire Barn – Fire Department, P.O. Box 465 Minocqua, WI 54548.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gerard “Gup” Windorski

Gerard (Gup, Gary) Windorski, 60 passed away peacefully April 8, 2021 at home. Gerard was born April 21, 1960 to Clarence and Shirley (Utecht) Windorski in Wausau.

Gerard is survived by his wife Teri and kitty Kitler; siblings: Pat (George “Toby”) Desnoyer, Merrill; Mike Windorski, Wausau; Karen (Kurt) Klein, Athens; Sue (Wayne) Pakonen, Merrill; Joe (Char) Windorski, Tomahawk; John (Rochelle) Windorski, Kronenwetter; Bob (Jill) Windorski, Rothschild; Gerri (Mark) Gore, Marathon; Brother-in-law: Dan Fuhrman, Wausau, and his son Sean; Sister-in-laws: Vicki Fuhrman (Waunisa Beverley), Lake in the Hills, IL; Cheryl (Mike) O’Malley, Chicago, IL, and their daughter Maggie.

Gerard was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Connie and Herb Fuhrman, aunts, uncles, and nephew Shane.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Regional Cancer Center and Hospice for taking great care of Gerard.

The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family at this time. Due to Gerard’s wishes no public funeral will be held.

Todd F. Elsmo

“Where’ve you been, Todd?”

…guessing this may be the first loving words from Mom as she greets you in the great beyond. You often asked for her, most often as Mary Jane and occasionally as your wife. We like to think she checked in regularly, in anticipation of formally greeting you, reminiscing in your ear and recounting the many years together. The longing is finally over…you are with her and where you should be.

Dad (Todd Elsmo), you had 83 full years, departing for your next adventure on April 7, 2021. Toward the end of your 10-year battle with Alzheimers, you had longer periods and then shorter moments of lucidity where you continued to show your sense of humor…we appreciate that. Thank you also, for your quick wit and sense of dignity in the face of a cruel disease, and for making us laugh often with a boyish charm that gave us glimpses of what you were like as a much younger Todd. How many souvenirs and how much stuff can you possibly stow in those pockets!?

A world traveler, you collected mail at so many locations around the world, it became difficult to count. Though you and Mom always made the most of wherever we lived, Racine was always your true home and a most favored place to spend time. There were so many visits, and you continued to find points of recognition in the place you always called home.

Enlistment in the Marine Corp., serving an honorable 20-year career attached to NSA as a Spanish linguist, and a proud Vietnam Veteran…OORAH, Gunney!…a greeting you most assuredly will share with your fellow Marines who went before. We know you will be sure to wear your best Semper Fi hat always.

You and Mom gave us your amazing sense of adventure, and though we knew you for your strength as our protector, your compassion and soft side were there as well.Raised with an “old school” formality and an innate need to protect the women in your life, the softness was most easily expressed to your Mom, Fern…sisters Jean and Heather, daughters Alisia, Annette, and Angela, and grand and great-granddaughters.

You were always willing to help someone in need, and we saw a joyful soul with a playful and joking side. As anyone would know, you got prettier every day, and shared the same singular problem in life as your brother Thad, in that you were too good looking for your height.

Thank you for your last narrative, Dad…a focus on kindness, family and adventure.

You were preceded in departure by your loving wife, Mary Jane, your eldest son, Aaron, your older sister, Jean (Quito) Janes, and older brother, Thad (Nancy) Elsmo.

Your survivors include: sons, Alan Elsmo and Adam (Jamie) Elsmo; three daughters, Alisia (the late Joseph) Albright, Annette Elsmo, and Angela Elsmo, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Dad, we are so happy to have known you these years, and honored to call you Dad, Grampa, Brother, Uncle, friend, and compadre. We know you are where you belong, laughing with Mom and re-acquainting with family and friends who have been anxiously awaiting your arrival for another adventure.

Until we meet again,

Your loving Family

Send donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Association at alzheimersassociation.org.

Shirley E. Hoeft

Shirley Emily (Salchow) Hoeft of Polar WI passed away peacefully Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the age of 81.

Shirley was born August 5, 1939 to the late Otto and Leona Salchow of Milwaukee WI. Shirley married Lester Arthur Hoeft on October 29, 1960.

Shirley was preceded in death by Lester in 2013.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Audrey Gaertig, of Milwaukee WI and 4 children, Dan (Jan) Hoeft, Mark (Kim) Hoeft, Kevin Hoeft (Tina Elsenpeter), and Leann Hoeft, and also 3 grandchildren, Treshel Hoeft (Jeremy), Tonya Hoeft (Cory), and Jett Hoeft, and numerous great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.

