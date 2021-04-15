The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens Point have announced the return of athletics at their two-year campuses for 2021-2022. The smaller campuses had set aside athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two-year campuses include: UW-Green Bay – Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan; UW Oshkosh – Fond du Lac and Fox Cities; and UW-Stevens Point – Marshfield and Wausau.

Together these schools make up the newly formed WCSL, the Wisconsin Competitive Sports League. League membership schools will compete against each other in a conference format and have flexibility to schedule contests against other comparable programs both in and out of state.

Initial sport offerings in fall 2021 include women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, and men’s and women’s tennis.

“The opportunity to continue to provide a pathway for students to engage in competitive sports is exciting,” said Corey King, vice chancellor for University Inclusivity and Student Affairs for UW-Green Bay, in a news release. “This partnership between the three universities is a definitive example of our collective desire to create the best student experience possible.”

Player and coach inquiries should be directed to the following coordinators:

• Penny Maletzke, UW Green Bay – maletzkp@uwgb.edu, 920-459-6643

• Bill Gibbs, UW-Stevens Point – wgibbs@uwsp.edu, 715-261-6314

• Neil Hall, UW Oshkosh – halln01@uwosh.edu, 920-832-2806

Like this: Like Loading...