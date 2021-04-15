Author, filmmaker, teacher and business woman Kao Kalia Yang will be one of the plenary speakers at Toward One Wisconsin 2021, the organization announced this week.

The conference will take place Oct. 12-13 in Eau Claire. It’s intent is to build greater awareness on the intersection between inclusion and economic, social, and emotional health of communities, workforce, youth and under-served populations in Wisconsin.

Yang is co-founder of Words Wanted, a company dedicated to helping immigrants with writing, translation and business services.

Yang’s first book, “The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir,” details her family’s move from the Ban Vinai Refugee Camp to Minnesota in 1987. “The Latehomecomer” was the winner of two Minnesota Book Awards, a finalist for the PEN USA Award, and was the first Hmong-authored book to gain national distribution from a literary press.

Her memoir, “The Song Poet: A Memoir of my Father,” was a finalist for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Chautauqua Prize and the PEN USA Award.

To register for the conference and more information about the organization, visit https://inclusivity-wi.org/register/register-here/.

