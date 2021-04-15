WAUSAU – Aspirus Wausau Family Medicine has announced the addition of Dr. Michaela Tong, MD, to its team.

Michaela Tong

Tong earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Creighton University of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. She completed her Family Medicine Residency at UMDNJ – Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, New Brunswick, New Jersey, and her Emergency Medicine Fellowship at Baptist Tipton Memorial Hospital, Covington, Tennessee.

Tong has special interests in diabetes, mental health and advanced directives. Over her 20+ year career in medicine, she has enjoyed working with diverse patient populations.

