WAUSAU – Good News Project will accept electronics for recycling from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22 and 23 for a fee of $.45 per pound at Good News Project, 1106 N. Fifth St. in Wausau.

Good News Project, or GNP, was the recipient of the 2020 Wisconsin DNR Recycling Excellence Award. This year GNP is holding a laptop fundraiser with the goal of 17,000 laptops collected to put toward its capital campaign. It has a laptop drop box on Fifth Street that is open 24/7 to drop off used laptops.

GNP has recycled 2,287,663 pounds of electronics during the past decade, according to GNP.

Visit https://www.goodnewswi.com/ for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...