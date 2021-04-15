Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Christopher Miller, 32. April 9, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping

Felecia R. Lablanche, 29, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: Intimidating a witness/domestic abuse crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater

WANTED: Christopher Her, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued April 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dale R. Dawson, 34, of Edgar. April 12, 2021: Child sex charge – persistent repeater

Fatima S. Sughayer, 29, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct

Gavin T. Hattlestad, 27, of Mosinee. April 9, 2021: Stalking, bail jumping

Isaiah L. Henkleman, 21, of Kronenwetter. April 14, 2021: Forgery-uttering, theft by false representation

Jeremy C. Vaughn, 38, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia



WANTED: Kurtis L. Harrison, 33, of Wausau. Warrant issued April 14, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Justin W. Teal, 32, of Deerbrook. April 13, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Kirsten P. Vangenderen, 22, of Schofield. April 12, 2o21: Criminal trespassing, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery-domestic abuse

Matthew A. Heslip, 20, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping

Destiny McCrory, 20, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Nehemiah J. Jaecks, 25, of Kronenwetter. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia

Raymond T. Marceille, 20, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft

Terry M. Dawson, 47, of Weston. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, third-offense OWI, possession of THC



Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. April 9, 2021: Forgery-repeater

Tyler D. Weber, 29, of Marshfield. April 14, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

William J. Stimac, 54, of Antigo. April 13, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense

