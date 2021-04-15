Dale R. Dawson, 34, of Edgar. April 12, 2021: Child sex charge - persistent repeater

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

  • Christopher Miller, 32. April 9, 2021: Forgery-uttering, bail jumping
  • Felecia R. Lablanche, 29, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: Intimidating a witness/domestic abuse crime, bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
  • WANTED: Christopher Her, 25, of Wausau. Warrant issued April 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Dale R. Dawson, 34, of Edgar. April 12, 2021: Child sex charge – persistent repeater
  • Fatima S. Sughayer, 29, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Gavin T. Hattlestad, 27, of Mosinee. April 9, 2021: Stalking, bail jumping
  • Isaiah L. Henkleman, 21, of Kronenwetter. April 14, 2021: Forgery-uttering, theft by false representation
  • Jeremy C. Vaughn, 38, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • WANTED: Kurtis L. Harrison, 33, of Wausau. Warrant issued April 14, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping
  • Justin W. Teal, 32, of Deerbrook. April 13, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kirsten P. Vangenderen, 22, of Schofield. April 12, 2o21: Criminal trespassing, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, battery-domestic abuse
  • Matthew A. Heslip, 20, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Fleeing an officer, bail jumping
  • Destiny McCrory, 20, of Wausau. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Nehemiah J. Jaecks, 25, of Kronenwetter. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Raymond T. Marceille, 20, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. April 9, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft
  • Terry M. Dawson, 47, of Weston. April 12, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, third-offense OWI, possession of THC
  • Travis S. Oknewski, 41, of Schofield. April 9, 2021: Forgery-repeater
  • Tyler D. Weber, 29, of Marshfield. April 14, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • William J. Stimac, 54, of Antigo. April 13, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense