WAUSAU — School districts from around the region and the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will present the 2021 Honoring Excellence in Education program at 6 p.m. April 21. This year’s free, virtual program will include students from 14 schools sharing thoughts on how specific educators shaped their school experience for the better.

Retired educator Brad Peck will be the keynote speaker at this year’s event.

“This is a great event which honors the academic excellence of the amazing students and educators across Marathon County.” said Jeb Steckbauer, principal at Wausau West High School and host of this year’s event.

To watch a recording of the 2020 program, visit the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

For more information or to register for the program, visit WausauChamber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...