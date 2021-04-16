WAUSAU – Artists Karen Ann Hoffman of the Oneida Nation and Wayne Valliere of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe are keeping traditional artforms alive for future generations in north central Wisconsin. This year, both were awarded National Heritage Fellowships for their contributions to traditional arts in the United States and their efforts to teach their craft to the next generation of traditional artists.

At 10 a.m. today, April 16, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Hoffman, a Haudenosaunee raised beadworker, and Valliere, a birchbark canoe maker, to share their perspectives on art, community and heritage. Listeners are encouraged to call in during the program, 800-780-9742, or email their questions to route51@wpr.org.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, and 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

