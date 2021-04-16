WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College will hold College Exploration Days at all NTC campuses and Agriculture Center of Excellence on April 22 – 23. Pre-registration is required for this event, which will be held in-person. An online option will be available for those who want a virtual experience.

High school students and their parents, as well as returning adults are invited to tour any NTC campus in Wausau, Phillips, Medford, Spencer, Antigo and Wittenberg, or NTC’s Agriculture Center of Excellence in the village of Maine during this two-day event.

Attendees are invited on campus to:

Tour classroom + lab spaces

Connect with faculty from the program area of interest

Meet with a career coach

Speak with a financial aid specialist

Tour Timberwolf Suites student housing (Wausau campus)

Apply for free (savings of $30)

Enter for a chance to win Apple AirPods

For the best selection of scheduled times for NTC’s College Exploration Days, register at www.ntc.edu/collegeexplorationdays.

Additionally, NTC has safety protocols, strict screening measures, strict sanitation procedures and social distancing measures to ensure the safety of students, staff and guests during this event. For more information on current COVID protocols, visit www.ntc.edu/timberwolves-together.

