Leonard “Bud” Englert, Sr.

Leonard “Bud” C. Englert, Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 13, 2021. He was born on January 25, 1926, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Elsie (Goetzke) and Leonard C. Englert.

Bud graduated in early 1944 from Wausau High School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps before graduation and left for basic training in January, 1944. He served in the South Pacific. After the Japanese surrender, Bud spent thirteen months as part of the occupational forces in Sasebo, Japan. He served in the Marine Reserve beginning in 1946 until he was called back to active duty for the Korean War in 1951. He completed his military service in March, 1953.

On June 17, 1950, Bud married the love of his life, Evelyn Joyce La Vick, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wausau. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020. Bud and Joyce are the proud parents of Lenny, Anne, John, and Tom.

Bud became the manager and eventually the owner of the Modern Shoe Repair from 1947 to 1962 and finished his working career as a proud employee of the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation retiring in 1991.

Dad lived his life centered around his love for our dear Lord, his family and the United States Marine Corps. He was an eternal optimist. No matter how many challenges life sent his way, he always looked at the bright side of things.

He loved military history, books, and trains. He was an expert military collector and dealer. He spent hours researching at the Marathon County Library. He authored a number of articles for both military publications as well as beer stein collector’s journals.

Bud and Joyce explored the world for pleasure and to further his love for military history. Their favorite destination was Europe. Dad’s passion was the French Foreign Legion. The highlight of all his travels was a personal invitation by the commandant, to tour the Legion base in Aubagne, France.

Dad’s sense of humor was second to none. He had that twinkle in his eye and was always quick to tease or tell a joke. His compassion towards people and animals defined who he really was.

Dad served as a Boy Scout leader, sharing his love of nature and his knowledge of wilderness survival, camping, and outdoor cooking with dozens of young men over the years.

He was the heartbeat of our family whose constant smile cheered everyone that met him. He knew no strangers. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him but, we are so grateful that his suffering is now over and he can enjoy his reward for a life well lived.

Dad’s motto was the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fi which means “always faithful”. That applied not only to the Marine Corps, but to God, his wife, his family and his many cherished friends.

Bud is survived by his loving wife and soulmate Evelyn Joyce; his son, Len Englert (Mary) of Wisconsin Rapids, daughter, Anne Jones (Tom) of Wausau, son, John Englert (Lisa) of Missoula, MT, and son Tom Englert (Pam) of Weston. His is further survived by his grandchildren, Katie Jones, Ben Jones (Emily), Christina Laduron (Chris), Jenny Englert, Ryan Englert, and Bailey Roslawski and great grandchildren, Caleb Fallon, Layla Laduron, Evan Laduron, and Evan Jones.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister, Dode Waters; his in-laws, Charles and Anna La Vick; and brothers-in-law, Kermit and Chuck La Vick.

Services for Leonard (Bud) Englert Sr. will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at The Church of the Resurrection, in Wausau. The Reverend Joseph Richard will preside. Visitation will begin at the church at 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 am. Facemasks and social distancing will be observed for the visitation and funeral mass at church. The funeral service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:30 am at brainardfuneral.com on Bud’s obituary page. Burial will take place with full military honors in St. Joseph Cemetery in Wausau. Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at brainardfuneral.com.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Interim Healthcare of Wausau for the loving care given to Bud. Our family would like to express our appreciation to Tim Moe, Shannon Gore, Roseanne Keen and Jen West of Interim Health. We’d also like to thank Jeanette and the staff at TLC Healthcare for the love and kindness given to our husband, dad, uncle, grandpa, and great grandpa.

Although we are saddened that he is gone we are so very thankful for what he has left behind.

“To live in the hearts of those who loved you, is to never die”

James H. Horswill

James (Jim) Halbert Horswill (85) passed away Saturday, April 3rd surrounded by the love of family in Mosinee, WI. Jim was born November 14th, 1935 to Halbert (Hallie) and Nellie (Nell) Horswill in Neillsville, WI and graduated from Neillsville High School.

In his early years, Jim was employed as a cheesemaker and was proud to have served in the National Guard for eight years while in Neillsville. Jim moved his family then to Wisconsin Rapids and was employed by Consolidated Papers for eight years. Then, him and Sharon, his wife, were provided the opportunity to take over his parent’s establishment, Horswill’s Restaurant and Bar, back in Neillsville. After four years of running the restaurant and bar Jim and Sharon realized it was unsustainable given Sharon’s multiple sclerosis. Looking for a more suitable lifestyle, Jim and Sharon then managed Clark County Campground at Lake Arbutus in Hatfield, WI. He spent his final 18 years of employment living in Mosinee, WI and working for his daughter and son-in-law’s family business, Blossoms and Bows and retired in 2000. It was then that he enjoyed the summers in Tomahawk, WI at their home on Lake Alice and wintered in AZ.

Jim was a hardworking man who was incredibly handy and his love language was fixing things for others. In Mesa, AZ he was the community handyman and could often be found completing projects and lending a helping hand to those around him. He was the ultimate host and always opened his (and Sharon’s) home for Packer parties. Jim was a family man who will be dearly missed by all who loved him.



He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 65 years, Sharon Horswill,his parents Halbert and Nell Horswill, his brother Donald Horswill, his in-laws, Elery and Ruth Moberg, and son-in-law, Steve Prewitt.

He is survived by his daughters Charmaine (Sugar) Prewitt, Mosinee, and Candy (Joe) Gorka, Mosinee; his granddaughters Erin (Bill) Korbisch, Rothschild, Tina (Albie) Kramer, Mosinee, Tanya (Courtney) White, Oak Park, IL and Lindsey Gorka, Stratford; and, his 7 great-grandchildren, Allen, Hallie, Aidan, Lanai, Ellie, Steven and Devin.

The family would like to thank Jim’s absolutely wonderful friends in AZ who lovingly and regularly checked in on Jim while he was battling cancer. He was fortunate to have them close at hand and ready to help in any way possible. We also want to acknowledge both teams of oncology doctors and staff in AZ and WI who showed compassion, concern and care for Jim and our family during his final months, in particular.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 19th at the Mosinee United Methodist Church (MUMC), 607 13th Street, Mosinee, WI. The family will receive friends for visitation at 9 AM. A Masonic service will be held at 11am followed with a Christian Celebration of Life. Pastor Gail Ray from MUMC will officiate the Christian Memorial Service. Masks will be required for all those in attendance.

Adeline Wiemann and Kenneth Wiemann

Adeline H. Wiemann, 94, of Wausau, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 15, 2019 at Wausau Manor. Adeline’s son, Kenneth Wiemann, joined her in the arms of our Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020 with his wife by his side.

She was born on April 24, 1925 to the late Edward and Lillie (Klockzeim) Kankelfitz. She married Delmer Wiemann on February 7, 1948. 39 years ago, to the day, Delmer preceded her in death, on November 15, 1980.

In her younger days, Adeline loved going for long walks while meeting and talking with people along the way. She enjoyed car rides and shoveling snow, working in her gardens and tending to her flowers. She also enjoyed playing cards and working her puzzles. Adeline had a giving heart, lived a nice life and always did things her way. She was a wonderful mother, and she will be missed very much by her children.

Kenneth was born September 19, 1948 in Wausau. He graduated from Wausau East High School in June of 1968. He then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and served in the Reserves til his honorable discharge in 1974. Kenneth married Colleen Faith Barnett on October 20, 1984. He enjoyed fishing, bird watching, and reading books.

Adeline and Kenneth are survived by Colleen Wiemann of Wisconsin Rapids, Ruth Wiemann of Wausau, John Wiemann of Marshfield, Bernice Hellrood of Schofield and Esther Smith of Hamburg as well as many extended family.

Adeline and Kenneth were preceded in death by Delmer Wiemann, Janet Wiemann and Arnold, Martin, Gilbert, Albert, and Marie Kankelfitz.

Celebration of Adeline and Kenneth’s lives will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Wes Jedras will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Richard “Dick” Whippler

Richard “Dick” Charles Whippler, 81, of Wausau, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Dick was born in Wausau on February 9, 1940, to the late Mitchell and Evelyn (Scheal) Whippler. On February 11, 1961, Dick married his best friend and the love of his life, Audrey Mueller at St. Therese Parish. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2019.

In Dick’s youthful years, and while his health allowed it, he enjoyed hunting, going to the casino, camping, and attending family reunions. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watching his son Bob and his grandchildren in their wrestling matches, Nascar, and WWE on television. In later years, Stephanie, his only granddaughter, would take him to his appointments, for drives, and just sit and visit with each other. Even though grandpa would complain about her driving, everyone knew that he truly enjoyed spending time with her. Most important to him were his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dick is survived by his children, Scott Whippler, Ronald (Darlene) Whippler, Jackie (Curtis) Kerstner, and Bob (Juelle) Whippler; his grandchildren, Cole and Stephanie Kerstner, Noah Whippler, Ronnie Whippler Jr., Brian Frankfourth, John, Josh, and Jesse Modrzejewski; great-grandchildren, Monica and McKenzie; as well as his sibling’s, Ken “Bucky” (Merrie), Gene, Alice (DuWayne) Balk, Bev Dickenson, Elizabeth Glatczak, and Marie (Ron) Kania.

In addition to his wife Audrey, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Erdman; and his brother’s, Jim Glatczak and Travis Russ.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Pastor Tim Swanson will officiate. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Friday, from 10:00 am until the time of services. All to take place at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Norman B. Reuter

Norman B. Reuter, 92, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born June 1, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Jacob and Sarah (Walters) Reuter. On August 8, 1951, he married Lorraine G. Leffel in Wausau. She preceded him in death on December 5, 2004.

In his younger years, Norman began working for the Creamery in Wausau, then worked for the Wausau Theatre and retired from James River Corp. after many years of employment. He was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. Norman enjoyed volunteering for different church activities, including working the church fish fries, working at the church picnics and doing electrical work for the church when needed.

Among his favorite pastimes, he liked woodworking, traveling, spending time at the cottage on Sand Lake and especially loved time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include, three children, Kathy (special friend, Randy) Basil, Wausau, Wayne (Cyndi) Reuter, Wausau and Rose (Dean) Markofski, Schofield; seven grandchildren, James Reuter, Weston, Elizabeth (Tim) Reuter, Kentucky, Rebecca (Dave) Hunsicker, Texas, Tom (Melissa) Reuter, Bayside, WI, Josh Markofski, Milwaukee, Hanna, Appleton and Zach Markofski, Michigan; seven great-grandchildren, Andrew, Cedar, Griffin, Isabel, Freya, Alia and Gavin; one great-granddaughter on the way; three Godchildren, Nancy Vogel, Colorado, Daniel Reuter, California and Jody Stevens, Wausau; three brothers, Robert Reuter, Mosinee, Edwin Reuter, Ohio and Leon (Irene) Reuter, California; two sisters, Audrey Reuter, Wausau and Mary Ann Schuld, Illinois; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Dahlke, Wausau, Beth Leffel, Stratford and Arlene Leffel, Athens; one brother-in-law, Wilfred Guillaume, Weston; and many wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Lorraine, he was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Reuter; granddaughter, Lindsey Airyanna Lee Basil; son-in-law, Bob Basil; brother, Ralph Reuter; two sisters, Lavern Reuter and Delores Reuter; two sisters-in-law, Gilda Reuter and Mary Lee Reuter; and brother-in-law, Ernest Schuld.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required to attend.

A livestream of the funeral Mass may be viewed at stanneswausau.org beginning at Noon on Tuesday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, the staff at Aspirus Hospice House and his social worker, Sara, for all the wonderful care and support for Norman and his family.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

John G. Buedding

John G. Buedding 71, passed away April 13, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House following a brave battle with cancer.

John was born on December 20, 1949, the son of the late Wilbert and Leona (Sowinski) Buedding. He was a 1968 graduate of Wausau High School. John married Vicki Busko in June 1976. He was employed at Green Bay Packaging as a machinist for 42 years, retiring in 2011.

John enjoyed traveling with his family. He was an avid fisherman although the fish tended to elude him. If he wasn’t fishing John could be found gardening, bird watching, or tending to his mushrooms. John had the gift to gab and enjoyed visiting with others. He was a die-hard Chicago Bear fan even though he grew up in North Central Wisconsin. But we loved him anyway.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Buedding; his daughter, Alanna (Will Flores) Buedding, and his best fur friend, Chewbacca. He is further survived by his siblings and in-laws, Ronald (Jeannie), Dennis (Nancy), Michael, Bob (Anne), Susan (Bill) Beck, Randy (Kathy), Becky Felver, Peggy (Robert) Gollubske, Pam (Pete) Matis, Dale (Cheryl) Hauke, Joan (Mike) Seehafer, Janet (Steve Martens) Koss, Gary Busko, and Mark (Kristine) Busko.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Buedding; brothers-in-law, Jeff Felver, Steve Busko, and Phil Koss; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Betty Busko; sister-in-law, Patti Hauke; nephew, Jesse Matis and niece, Krysta Busko.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or charity of your choice.

Special thanks to Ashley and Shannon at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston for their compassionate care during John’s final hospitalization. John’s family would also like to acknowledge Josh Duwe for his never-ending friendship and dedication to John.

Shirley A. Dallman

Shirley Ann Dallman (Filtz) passed away Tuesday April 13, 2021 at Our Home assisted living facility. She was born on July 12, 1941 to Theodore and Caroline Filtz. She grew up surrounded by 3 brothers and 1 sister.

On November 29, 1958 she married the love of her life Damon Dallman. Together they had 4 children.

Shirley was a homemaker and took great pride in raising her children and being not only an amazing cook but the best Christmas cookie maker around with each cookie decorated to perfection. She had many secret recipes one being her famous chicken dumpling soup that her family would take home in cool whip containers.

Shirley loved to garden and had amazing cucumber and pumpkin fields she would grow along with a beautiful garden in her back yard. She was a very active woman. Shirley coached her youngest son´s little league team, played women´s softball, played on a bowling league, organized bus trips to Warrens for her community and had an annual rummage sale that people would travel miles to see what she had for sale.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband Damon, daughter Deb Kasten of Hatley, son Ron (Becky) Dallman of Kronenwetter, her brother Bob (Elaine) Filtz or Rosholt, brother Arnie (Theresa) Filtz of Custer and her sister Sue Rombalski of Rosholt, 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one son and one daughter.

A Burial Service will be held Saturday April 17, 2021 at 10:00 am at Saint Ladislaus Catholic Cemetery in Bevent with Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier.

John J. Buettgen Funeral is assisting the family at this time.

Bruce A.Szarkowitz

Bruce Anthony Szarkowitz passed away peacefully April 13, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. Bruce was born December 16, 1956 to Joseph and Helen (Dorshak) Szarkowitz.On October 6, 1979, he married Kathleen Gierczak.

Bruce enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, small engine repair, and carefully restoring his 1937 Ford Sedan. Above all, Bruce loved to be with family and friends – just spending time together.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy, and children Maggie (Adam) Manteuffel, Joe (Amy) Szarkowitz and granddaughters Evelyn and Amelia. Bruce is also survived by sisters Sandra (Paul) Senoraske, JoAnn (Doug) Apland, Linda (Tom) Fischer, and sister-in-law Dorene Szarkowitz. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law Marge (Steve) Cabanski-Hagedorn, Lyle (Linda) Gierczak, Chris (Dale) Bendickson, Allen (Jyl) Gierczak, Mary (John) Mohr, Charles (Paula) Gierczak, Joan (Gary) Husband, and Gary (Sheri) Gierczak.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Alvin (Phyllis) Szarkowitz, John Szarkowitz, and William Szarkowitz, and father- and mother-in-law George and Evelyn Gierczak.

Services will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild on Tuesday, April, 20, 2021 with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass officated by Father Allan Slowiak.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Michael (Mike) Scarpaci

Michael (Mike) Scarpaci, 65, passed in peace, surrounded by his loving family on April 14, 2021.

In loving memory:

Mike loved easily, making friends wherever he went. He was quick with a joke and had a charm that warmed people’s hearts. As a friend, Mike was fiercely loyal and never shied away from supporting a friend in need.

As a proud family curator, Mike became a man cave aficionado. Over more than a decade, he slowly collected small and large mementos, from family trips to sports paraphilia to photos and gifts from family and friends.

Mike enjoyed a little something different from the kitchen; this generally consisted of 4-5 of the same ingredients in different creations. A great one-liner, a little something different has become one of the family’s favorite inside jokes.

A competitor at heart, Mike took great delight playing, coaching, and watching sports of all kinds. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and cheerleader of his children and grandchildren’s athletics.

A lover of music, Mike filled the house, cars and backyards with clamorous music. He was often as moved by amateur performers as all-time favorites like Aretha, Janis, Gaga and Cat Stevens.



He is survived by his wife Lorrie, his children: Michael, Mario, Maria (Shawn), Matthias (Jacquie), Sam (Loren) and grandchildren: Peyton, Owen, and Noah.



Preceded by parents, Jim and Florence, sisters Judy and Rosemary. Survived by siblings, Jim, Tom, Annette, Linda, Tony and 39 nieces and nephews.



From the family:



Many of our friends and loved ones have asked to send flowers. After careful consideration, in lieu of flowers, we welcome thoughts and prayers. For folks who feel compelled, the family will accept contributions towards expenses.

https://paypal.me/pools/c/8yDrzCTzBZ

In observance of Dad’s wishes, no public funeral will be held. Due to CDC recommendations for large gatherings, a memorial celebration of life for extended family is scheduled for June 2021 (details to follow). This allows folks plenty of time to receive the vaccination to ensure the safety of all.

Thank you to Kathleen and Matt who were his hospice nurses, cousin Mary for coming in during his final days, and we will be forever indebted to our brother Mario for his relentless daily care of Dad.

LaVerne P. Ostrowski

LaVerne P. Ostrowski of Bevent, died on April 15, 2021, at the age of 86, after a long battle with diabetes.

He was born on May 19, 1934, the son of John and Mattie (Tryba) Ostrowski. While in high school, he worked part time at Hedtke’s IGA Store, Hatley, and at Hatley Veneer. He graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1953.

LaVerene was a US Army Veteran serving for two years.

On September 20, 1958, he married Natalie Cebula in Bevent.

LaVerne was a member of St. Ladislaus Men’s Society for which he was a treasurer for a few years. He was also an assessor and treasurer of the Town of Reid for a number of years. He retired from Marathon Electric after forty years.

He enjoyed his trips to New York, Branson, Las Vegas, Canada and a cruise to the Caribbean. Together, with his wife, they took care of the church grounds for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in the garden. He could always find something to do outside. LaVerne also enjoyed playing cards, fishing and his trips to the casino.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Natalie Ostrowski; two sons, Arlyn (Lori) Ostrowski and Roger (Pam) Ostrowski; three grandsons, Mitch (Miranda), Dane and Zack; granddaughter, Chelsea (Jason) Bandt; two great grandchildren, Logan and Molly and many other relatives and friends.

LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Henry, Clarence, Edward, Earl and Carl; sisters, Lillian, Leona, Ann (John Morgan) and nephew, Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Military rites will be conducted by the Elderon Memorial Post #8068.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30am until the time of Mass. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

