By Shereen Siewert

Crews from seven fire departments battled a blaze Friday at a New London campground where four campers, two sheds and a pickup were destroyed.

The fire at Huckleberry Acres Campground, E9005 Hucklberry Rd, New London, was reported just after noon on Friday. Fire officials say the blaze was well on its way when New London crews arrived, prompting them to call in mutual aid from Bear Creek, Dale, Fremont, Hortonville, Manawa and Weyauwega.

Crews dealt with multiple explosions caused by propane tanks involved in the blaze. The first propane tank blew just as firefighters were setting up their lines.

Witnesses say the blaze appeared to break out in one of the sheds. At least two other campers were damaged by the heat of the flames, but many other campers were saved.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

