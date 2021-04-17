By Shereen Siewert

Police in Waupaca are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction involving a 9-year-old girl, according to sheriff’s officials.

The alleged attempted happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Lamplighter Lane in the Waupaca County town of Farmington. Police say a man was hiding in the bushes on the side of a driveway when the girl got off the school bus. The man emerged from the bushes, grabbed the girl’s wrist and walked her into a wooded area, officials said. The girl ran back to her home after the man became spooked and took off running.

Police describe the suspect as being 5’9″ tall and about 200 pounds wearing black jeans, black shoes, a thin black jacket and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

