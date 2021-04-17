(MADISON)-The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly construction updates for projects on state and U.S. highways in the following counties: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette, Menominee, Oneida, Portage, Price, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, and Wood counties. Construction schedules may fluctuate pending favorable weather conditions and crew availability. This update can be found at: https://projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-nc/

Adams County

Highway: WIS 82 (carryover from 2020)

Location: County B to the Marquette County line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 through July 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Milling of the asphalt roadway will continue from the east continuing west. This operation is scheduled to be completed to County B mid-week (about April 20th).

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-marquette/

Highway: WIS 82

Location: WIS 13 to County B

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to October 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews are working west to east and continue to remove pavement and crush into base aggregate.

Traffic impacts: WIS 82 is closed to through traffic. Traffic is detoured via WIS 13, WIS 23, and I-39. Access to residents and businesses along the corridor will be maintained throughout the project.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis82-cth-b-wis13/

Florence County

Highway: WIS 139 (carryover project from 2020)

Location: Fay Lake Road to the Michigan State line

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to July 2, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Culvert installation and patching will continue for the next few weeks.

Traffic impacts: WIS 139 is open to traffic. Motorists will encounter flagging operations and daytime temporary lane shifts.

Marathon County

Highway: WIS 52

Location: Scott Street bridge over Wisconsin River

Schedule: April 5, 2021 to June 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue jack hammer work on the bridge surface and pour concrete late next week.

Traffic impacts:

Traffic is maintained on a single lane, 14 feet in width on the north side of the Scott Street Bridge. Traffic is open to three lanes past Washington Street.

Pedestrian access is maintained along WIS 52 / Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway. Temporary curb ramps were installed at the west project limits near Washington Street and include temporary crosswalk pavement markings and signing.

Existing on-street parking along the south side of WIS 52 is restricted between 1st Street and N 2nd Street.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis52bus51wausau/

Highway: WIS 153 (Carryover project from 2020)

Location: Old Highway 51 to East View Drive; Northbound and Southbound I-39 ramps at WIS 153; Mosinee

Schedule: May 3, 2021 to mid-June 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install message boards to provide advance notification of upcoming work to resume on WIS 153 and for advance notification of the nighttime ramp closures.

Traffic impacts: WIS 153 will have a single lane closure in the westbound and eastbound lane starting as early as Monday, May 3. Traffic will be shifted into the inside median lanes. The WIS 153 and I- 39/US 51 northbound and southbound off ramps will be closed for 3 weekday nights each, and the on ramps for a weekday night each between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. During those times, traffic will be detoured using I-39/US 51 at the next available interchange. These closures will be staggered and will began as early as Monday, May 3.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis153marathon/

Menominee County

Highway: WIS 47 (Carryover from 2020)

Location: Duquaine Road (BIA 334) to North Junction County VV and the bridge over the Wolf River

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to November 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will begin removing topsoil, clear trees and remove stumps. Crews will begin storm sewer installation between Dodge Road and County VV and begin work on the Wolf River bridge.

Traffic impacts: WIS 47 Northbound between Duquaine Road and County VV (East) was closed on April 12.

Detour is Go Around Road to County VV to WIS 47

Truck and oversized load detour will utilize WIS 22 in Shawano to WIS 29, US 45, and back to WIS 47

WIS 47 is reduced to a single lane with temporary traffic signals at each side of the Wolf River bridge

Drivers can expect flagging operations as needed within the construction zone.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis47menominee/

Marquette County

Highway: WIS 22

Location: WIS 22 from the Columbia County line (County CM/Barry Road) in the town of Buffalo to East 5th Street in the town of Montello

Schedule: April 19, 2021 to June 14, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will install message boards to provide advance notification of upcoming work to resume.

Traffic impacts: None for next week.

Oneida and Vilas Counties

Highway: WIS 17

Location: Pollyanna Road to WIS 70

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to July 9, 2021

Traffic impacts: When the project begins on April 26, traffic will be reduced to single lane with flaggers for culvert replacement and asphalt patching operations.

Portage County

Highway: Business 51 (Post Road)

Location: Springville Drive to Tommy’s Turnpike

Schedule: April 2021 through October 2022

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will pave temporary asphalt sidewalk along the west side of Business 51 from Plover Springs Drive to Hickory Drive. Crews will install temporary pedestrian crosswalks at Springville Drive, Patton Drive, and MacArthur Way intersections along the west side of Business 51.

Traffic impacts: Business 51 northbound and southbound lanes are reduced to a single lane in each direction from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive. Traffic is shifted to east side of the roadway in the existing northbound lanes from Springville Drive to Rainbow Drive.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/business51/

Highway: WIS 66

Location: 100-200 feet beyond the I-39/US 51 on/off ramps in Stevens Point

Schedule: April 26, 2021 to early July 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will be placing signs on Monday, April 19th.

Traffic impacts: None for next week. When work begins, WIS 66 will be open to traffic with lane reductions. Nighttime ramp closures will occur Monday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis66sp/

Waushara County

Highway: WIS 73

Location: WIS 73 from 1,450-ft west of 4th Court to 1,450-ft east of 5th Avenue in the town of Plainfield and the WIS 73 ramps to and from I-39

Schedule: April 12, 2021 to August 27, 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will continue grading and pave temporary asphalt.

Traffic impacts: Shoulder closures along northbound WIS 73 with daytime flagging operations. Crews will be working along 5th Ave and 4th Court with minimal impacts at the intersections.

Wood County

Highway: WIS 80

Location: Bridge over the Yellow River (Remington Ditch)

Schedule: February 8, 2021 to early May 2021

Work scheduled for next week: Crews will prepare for asphalt paving and bridge railing installation.

Traffic impacts: WIS 80 is closed and detoured for 90 calendar days. WIS 80 south bound traffic is detoured onto WIS 173 and WIS 21 back to WIS 80. Northbound traffic is detoured onto WIS 21 and WIS 173 back to WIS 80. Detour route travels through Wood and Juneau counties.

Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/wis80wood/

