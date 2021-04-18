By Shereen Siewert

The risk of wildfires continues to rise as dry conditions are pushing fire danger levels to the ‘very high’ category throughout much of the state including the Wausau area.

Fire crews battled 30 wildfires statewide over the past two days that destroyed more than 60 acres, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Wildfires can happen just about any time of the year, but historically, 60% of all annual wildfires in Wisconsin occur in March, April and May alone. Unlike out west, the spring is the most dangerous time for wildfires in Wisconsin. After the snow melts and before plants, trees and grass turn green, fires can spread quickly.

Debris burning is the leading cause of Wisconsin’s wildfires. The 2021 fire season follows a winter with below-normal snow depths.

