Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Thinking of You / Encouragement Cards Needed. Faith in Action would like to mail “Thinking of You Cards” to 230+ Care-Receivers this spring. Cards may be store-bought or homemade. Please write an encouraging message in each card, sign your first name and state that you are a Faith in Action Volunteer. The 630 Adams St. office hours are Mon. – Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please drop off cards by April 15. Contact 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Kitchen Help: The Salvation Army. Wash dishes, help serve and prepare the meals. No meal planning is required. Just a good attitude and willingness to pitch in as needed. Contact Colleen at 715-845-4272, ext. 110, or colleen.hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Enjoy music? If you play an instrument or enjoying singing, share your musical talents with patients at Heartland Hospice. Contact Amanda at 715-344-4541 or email amanda.cottrell@hcr-manorcare.com.

Community Mentors. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin connects Big Brother/ Big Sister volunteers to children (Littles) for individualized time and attention regularly, typically 2-4 times per month. Contact Beth at 715-848-7207 or bethk@bbbsncw.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call the agency first and consider ordering online and having in-kind donations shipped to the specific agency.

Small (college size) Refrigerator Needed. North Central Health Care is in need of a small college size refrigerator in new or gently used condition. Contact Kathy at 715- 848-4450 or volunteer @norcen.org.

Art Supplies for Boys & Girls Club. Items needed for crafts and art projects include glass jars (baby food, pasta, mason jars), new or used coffee mugs, oil pastels, felt, new or used sewing machines, fabric (2.5 in x 2.5 in or larger), poly-fill, hard cover scrapbooks, hot glue sticks and new Elmer’s glue, Cricut, and acrylic paint. If you have any questions or would like to coordinate a drop off, contact Mao Thao at (715) 845-2582, ext. 203, or Maot@bgclub.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

Like this: Like Loading...