By Shereen Siewert

Criminal neglect charges have been dropped against a 71-year-old Birnamwood man whose family member was allegedly left lying on the floor in her own feces and urine, though prosecutors could file charges again.

Police say the woman, who was transported to a Wausau hospital after she was discovered, was covered in sores consistent with lying in the same position for a long period of time. One of the woman’s children called police in October after he became worried about her care.

Larry Uttecht, 71, initially faced charges filed Feb. 3 in Marathon County Circuit Court of intentionally subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse, causing bodily harm. According to the criminal complaint, Uttecht told police he had a bad back and had difficulty lifting the woman from the floor where she lay for about five days. He allegedly tried to give her food while she was on the floor but was not successful, police said.

During a court hearing April 16, Circuit Judge Greg Huber agreed to drop the charge without prejudice. A case that is dismissed “without prejudice” means that prosecutors are allowed to re-file charges, alter the claim or bring the case to another court.

Online court records show the case was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.

