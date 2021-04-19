A high-speed chase, a drug arrest and an array of high-speed traffic citations in this week’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for the week ending April 19, 2021. Information supplied by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

A 27 year old Merrill man was arrested on a charge of obstructing last Monday evening after a traffic stop at 10:11 PM at County Rd JJ and Hillside Dr. in the Town of Merrill. 21007358

Deputies arrested a 21 year old Tomahawk man Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in the Town of Bradley. The K9 Nina alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle and a search turned up a pipe and methamphetamine. The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and three felony counts of bail jumping. He was also cited for speeding and for not having insurance. 21007435

A 46 year old Merrill woman was arrested Thursday evening after deputies checked on a suspicious vehicle. The driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. During a search of the vehicle, a deputy found marijuana leading to a misdemeanor drug charge. 21007558

Deputies arrested a 20 year old Merrill man after he led them on a high speed chase Saturday morning. Just after 3:00 AM a deputy attempted to stop the driver after he found him traveling 87 MPH in the 45 MPH zone on State Rd 107. During the pursuit, speeds reached in excess of 125mph before deputies were able to use a tire deflation which caused the driver to stop. He is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a felony charge of fleeing, he will also be issued several traffic citations. 21007662

A 41 year old Merrill woman was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and a felony charge of discharging a bodily substance onto a public safety worker Saturday afternoon after deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Town of King. 21007685

A 35 year old Wausau man was cited Tuesday morning after a deputy found him traveling at 102 MPH on US Hwy 51 south of Tomahawk. A 54 year old Rhinelander woman was cited Thursday afternoon for 94 MPH on US Hwy 51 at Irma. Later that afternoon a deputy cited a 29 year old Tomahawk woman for traveling at 98 MPH on US Hwy 51 at County Rd D. A 19 year old Athens man was cited early Saturday morning for several offenses after a deputy stopped him for traveling at 90 MPH on US Hwy 51 at Irma. Besides the speeding the driver was cited for driving while suspended and violating an instruction permit restriction.

Five people reported striking deer last week. A Tomahawk man struck a bear on County Rd CC at Peaceful Valley Rd Tuesday evening in the Town of Bradley.

