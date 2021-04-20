WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 Business EXPO on Thursday, May 6 at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center in Rothschild from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s EXPO will be an invitation-only event with member investors receiving a pair of passes for their organizations and each exhibitor receiving additional passes to be shared with staff, customers and associates. Sponsors of this event will also receive additional passes.

“The EXPO is going to be an incredible time for all of us to reconnect and to celebrate the business community.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “This year’s EXPO is likely the most important show in the history of the event as it will offer a much-needed opportunity for our members to jump start a return to commerce.”

The Chamber’s staff is working to organize a safe and productive EXPO with numerous safety measures planned for the event. The number of booth spaces and attendees will be limited this year with safety measures in place. A list of safety measures can be found on WausauChamber.com.

Exhibitors at the EXPO will have an opportunity to:

Increase brand awareness and business credibility

Showcase existing and/or new products and services

Sell products/services

Make key business contacts

Build relationships and networks

Promote employment opportunities and fundraising campaigns

Exhibitor registration for this popular annual event is open exclusively to members of the Chamber on WausauChamber.com. If you are not a member of the Chamber, but are interested in exhibiting at the EXPO, please contact Judy Pitek, Member Relations Manager at 715-848-5966.

The Business EXPO is a part of the Chamber’s Small Business Month in May. The Small Business of the Year Awards will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 at Athletic Park in Wausau. The finalists for this year’s awards will be announced later this month.

