WAUSAU – Compassus seeks volunteers to work with hospice patients in Marshfield and surrounding communities.

Hospice volunteers provide companionship to the patient and respite for the caregiver. Volunteers are assigned roles based on their individual interests, abilities and availability. They donate their time and talent in a variety of ways, such as reading aloud, completing puzzles, playing music, taking a walk and simply being a comforting presence to those in the final chapter of their life. In addition, hospice volunteers can prepare meals, do light housekeeping or run errands. Some assist with clerical work or sew Memory Bears that are given to families when they grieve loss. Veteran volunteers are also critically important because they understand the unique needs of their fellow veterans and offer compassion and camaraderie.

Compassus – Marshfield serves patients in Clark, Wood, Marathon and parts of Adams counties.

“The importance of the comfort hospice volunteers provide can’t be overstated,” said Dawn Freedlund, volunteer coordinator for Compassus – Marshfield. “It’s about helping people near the end of their lives have dignity, peace and a pain-free experience. Hospice volunteers play a crucial role in supporting patients and their loved ones through one of the most challenging experiences.”

Those interested in becoming a hospice volunteer can attend free training from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at 303 West Upham St. in Marshfield. The training will follow proper social distancing and face covering protocols. Lunch will be provided.

To learn more about Compassus – Marshfield or volunteering with hospice patients, contact Dawn Freedlund at 715-216-8371 or visit Compassus.com/locations/Wisconsin/Marshfield.

