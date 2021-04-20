

ROTHSCHILD – Ironbull returns in 2021 to highlight local trails and parks after it enjoyed success of several popular free marked trail events in 2020.

The first free marked course of 2021, the Gaska Gallop 5K run/walk, features the trail system at Gaska Park in Rothschild. The 5K course zig-zags through the 50-acre park and features bridges, creeks and sights of wildlife, including turkeys, deer and ducks.

Gaska Gallop 5K participants are asked to register to track community impact and will be eligible for prizes. Participants are welcome to complete the course whenever they want between now and May 2 and are encouraged to return as many times as they wish.



Gaska Park’s open shelter may be used for a picnic. Onsite bathrooms and playground are open. For more information on the park, visit https://www.ironbull.org/blog/gaska-park.



For more race information, go to the Ironbull Facebook page or https://www.ironbull.org/gaska-gallop.



The next free trail run/walk will return to Nine Mile County Forest and Recreation Area in mid-May, pending trail conditions. Check for updates on the Ironbull Facebook page.

The Essential Gravel bike ride will return this year, June 18-27. See https://www.ironbull.org/essential-gravel-ride-details to register for the free event and be eligible for prizes.

