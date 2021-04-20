By Shereen Siewert

A 46-year-old man died Monday after being pinned underneath a large tractor in a town of Merrill field, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatchers took a 911 call just after 3:45 p.m. and both paramedics and deputies responded. The man was extricated, but lifesaving measures were not successful. He died at the scene.

Police say their preliminary reports suggest the man was operating the tractor when the vehicle became stuck in the field. While the man worked to free the tractor, the vehicle overturned and pinned the man.

The Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Air Medical Transport helicopter was also requested but later cancelled.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, Merrill Fire Department and Lincoln County Coroner’s Office all responded to the field. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

