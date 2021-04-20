By Shereen Siewert

Clean it Up Wausau, the city’s annual large item drop-off event, is set for May 21-23.

Large items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the east end of Chellis Street near the yard waste site. Many large items, including stoves, microwaves, laptops, snow blowers, lawn mowers, mattresses, pool tables and toilets, can be dropped off for free. Other items such as dehumidifiers, air conditioners, refrigerators, broken TVs and freezers incur a nominal fee.

See the complete fee schedule here.

The city is partnering with the Good News Project’s health equipment lending program to collect medical equipment in working condition. Residents are encouraged to drop off bath shower chairs, walkers, wheelchairs, crutches, canes, toilet seat risers, commodes, bed rails, bathtub grab bars and knee walkers during the event.

Proof of residence is required.

The city’s yard waste site is also open for the season and operates from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The site is locked and gated during non-operating hours.

