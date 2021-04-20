

WESTON — The Woodson YMCA announced this week the WYNS swim team collegiate signings

“It has been my honor to work with this amazing group of swimmers. Their commitment in the classroom and pool have left a lasting impression on everyone involved with WYNS. Each one will be successful in their future endeavors,” said WYNS coach Mike McQueen. The hard work and dedication to their sport has given two of the WYNS graduating seniors the opportunity to compete this fall at Division 1 schools.

Awarded athletic swim scholarships:

• Kaitlin Alberts, Marshfield, will attend St. Norbert’s University. She has had a positive influence on the entire team as a brilliant leader and swimmer.

• Morgan Ball, Medford, will attend the University of Minnesota-Morris. She strives to be great as a swimmer and in her classes, sharing her positive influence with her peers.

• Wyatt Dickman, Birnamwood, is a swim team captain. He holds a number of team records, including YMCA National cuts, along with Junior National and Speedo Summer Championship cuts.

• Alison Gilles, Wausau, will attend Gustavus University. She has been a true leader for the team who has a tremendous work ethic, in and out of the pool.

• Sara Mayer, Weston, will attend the University of South Dakota. Sara is a swim team captain and has shown a tremendous work ethic. She has earned numerous team records and YMCA National Cuts.

• McKenna Metropulos, Eland, will attend UW-Green Bay. She is a tremendous talent who earned YMCA National Cuts in both the 50 and 100 Freestyle. McKenna has been an amazing teammate and will prosper in a collegiate atmosphere.

• Brennan Neitzel, Weston, also holds several WYNS team records. Brennan is an amazing talent who will prosper as a swim focus athlete in college.

• Olivia Richetto, Wausau, will attend UW- Eau Claire. She’s a gifted young lady who always shows up with a smile on her face and works as hard as anyone in and out of the pool.

The YMCA will honor the hard work and dedication of its graduating seniors at a signing ceremony at 6 p.m. May 10 at the Aspirus Branch YMCA.

Like this: Like Loading...