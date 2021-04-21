Kelsey L. Schroeder

Kelsey Lauren Schroeder, 31, of Madison, formerly of Wausau, passed away unexpectedly at UW Madison Hospital on April 16, 2021.

Kelsey was born in Fountain Valley, CA on August 28, 1989, to Bruce and Michelle (Stiles) Spatz.

After graduating from Wausau West High School, Kelsey attended UW- Marathon County and UW-Milwaukee, where she completed her Bachelor of Science Degree and became a Registered Nurse.

She married the love of her life, Mark Schroeder, in Mexico on January 07, 2017.

Kelsey was an animal lover, and especially loved her basset hound, Gina. Kelsey loved all things Disney especially the Little Mermaid and even named her first cat Ariel. Disney World and Disney Land held a special place in her heart. Kelsey had the most caring heart whether she was spending time with the elderly, her friends, and her family, or just crafting. She was funny, fun, and creative, and nothing gave her more joy than to create a special something to cheer a friend up, to thank them for being a friend, or just because.

She loved to travel regardless of the location and especially enjoyed special trips with her mother. Kelsey explored Europe, escaped to Mexico, Chicago, Florida, San Francisco, Southern California, New Orleans, and, of course, Kansas where she had lots of loving families.



She was especially lucky to have been able to have a close and loving relationship with her Grandpa John and Grandma Gertie Spatz. She was blessed to have known and spent time with both of her maternal great grandmother’s, Odelia Phillips and May Stiles. Although there was a physical distance between her and her maternal grandmother Betty Stiles that didn’t stop them from talking and sharing laughs. Her love and laughter will live on in the hearts and memories of all who knew and loved her.

Kelsey is survived by her husband, Mark; her mother Michelle and father Bruce; her brother, Tyler; her grandmothers Gerty Spatz and Betty Stiles, as well as many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother’s, Odelia Phillips and May Stiles; maternal grandfather, Larry Stiles; paternal grandfather, John Spatz Jr.; and her Uncle Paul Spatz.

A memorial service will take place at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Brainard Funeral Home-Weston Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Pastor Wes Jedras will officiate.

Visitation will take place from 3:00 pm until the time of services at the funeral home.

Raul “Taco” Cantu Quintanilla Jr.

Raul Cantu Quintanilla Jr. aka “Taco,” age 45, went home to his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2021, due to a motorcycle accident.

He was born on August 31, 1975, in Texas to Raul Cantu Quintanilla Sr, and Marrianne Schave. Taco and Marrianne came back to Wausau where she then married David Schave Sr, the man who took Taco in as his own and raised him starting at the age of 3 years old. Taco looked up to him and loved him so very much as a son would love their daddy.

While his family knows the joy Taco is feeling today, they only hope he knows the love and sadness they feel as they face these days without him. His wife Jennifer; daughter Melissa Anfinson; sons, Darin, Marcus, and Marlin; Mom and Dad, David and Marrianne Schave; sisters, Lorali (Ron) Soppe and Jennifer Fritz; brother, Javier Quintanilla; Grandma Louanne Louze (Grandma Noodle); his mother-in-law, Becky (Matt) Wier; father-in-law, Terry (Karen) Fettes; and his MC brothers.

We can only imagine the bear hug his little brother Davey received when they met each other at the gates of heaven, and how happy he must have been to see his grandparents; Franklin (Hilda) Sann, Glenn Schave, and Ruth Hilber; all His aunts and uncles, that he has missed so much since they have left this world; Marlin (Sandy) Sann, Merrill Sann, and Mardella Sann; and his biological father Raul Cantu Quintanilla Sr. You can bet he has met and had a few drinks with the MC brothers who have left before him.

Camping, vacationing, making amazing holiday memories, weekend get-a-ways, or a quick bike ride were just some of the things Taco loved. He loved his motorcycles and working on them and making them his own; something he did with his Dad growing up. It is where he found his freedom. If someone had the same color paint as him, he would have to change his whole bike, because he wanted to be different. Taco loved to eat, with Pho being his absolute favorite. Most important to him, were his family and friends. Taco was a proud dad. He was so proud of his daughter, Mel, and all of the accomplishments she has made. He loved his sons with all of his heart, they were his world and the spitting image of their dad. He loved being married to his best friend and partner in crime. Anyone who knew Taco, knows how much he loved Jennifer, she was one of the best decisions he had ever made, and he made sure he would tell everyone. Taco always looked forward to hanging out with his dad and always pushed for family get-togethers. He was an amazing brother, uncle, and friend and his love and memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Taco was also one of the Co-founders of the Community Outreach Program in the Wausau area who assist the homeless with things they may need.

The family would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, messages, and prayers. You are all truly amazing.

Marcia V. Dalsky

Marcia V. Dalsky, 91, Wausau, went to eternal rest on Sunday, April 18, 2021 while residing at Mount View Care Center.

Marcia was born August 30, 1929 in Sheboygan to the late Edward and Vera (Kalmon) Zenner and grew up in Wausau. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1947. Marcia married Peter Dalsky on October 2, 1948 at St. Mary Catholic Church. The couple moved to Chicago and lived there for 20 years before returning to Wausau. The couple celebrated 56 wonderful years together before Peter’s passing on October 18, 2004.

Marcia was very hard-working and determined throughout her life. She was ahead of her time, working her way up in each of her jobs, until she was the boss! Marcia started working at Steffke Freight in Wausau before moving to Chicago where she worked for Peerless of America, Ziv, and Venus. The family moved back to Wausau in 1969 where she worked as the office manager for Tom O’Malley Oldsmobile, and Rosemurgy Ford. She pursued her goal to work in real estate, opening Forward Real Estate and then onto Downtown Chrysler where she became the owner/president (the 3rd woman in the state to own a dealership)! She then started as the office manager at Scenic Signs & Screen-Printing and later became the owner/president. During her career there, Marcia trademarked the “Trail Safe” logo for snowmobile and campground signage across the US. She was named the Wausau Small Businesswoman of the year in the early 1990’s.

No matter how busy she was with working, Marcia always took time to help family and friends, welcoming them into her home -there was always a place for them. She was very strong in her Catholic faith and was a member of Church of the Resurrection. She enjoyed singing as a member of the Sweet Adeline’s. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enthusiastically watching the Chicago Cubs. Marcia took great delight in her many travels to Medford in her beloved Model A Ford. (Oh the stories!) In her later years Marcia enjoyed trips to the casino, a cold beer and a cigarette.

Marcia is survived by her children, Peter Jr. (Terri) Dalsky, Jacqueline (Wallace) Wadzinski and Jessica (Steve) Hodgkins; grandchildren, Edward (Jen) Dalsky, Andrew Dalsky, Richard (Clover) Leonard, Benno (Stephanie) Leonard, Veronica Leonard, Ambrose Wadzinski, Francis Wadzinski and Emily Dalsky; great-grandchildren, Harper Dalsky, Tiffani Miller, Anthony Leonard, Khloe Wadzinski and Evelyn Leonard; great-great-granddaughter, Zaylie Miller; sister-in-law, Jean Dalsky and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Dalsky and brothers, Ed and Don Zenner.

Heartfelt appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Mount View for their care, compassion and respect for Marcia.

David C. Schmidt

David C. Schmidt, age 70, of Stratford died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at House of Dove in Marshfield after a battle with cancer.

David was born on February 19, 1951 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin to the late Elmer and Muriel (Wagner) Schmidt. On May 7, 1977, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Lehman. Their marriage was blessed with two children; Laurie and Craig. He was employed at Foremost Farms for 43 years in various capacities.

David treasured time spent with family. He loved time spent outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He and Marilyn loved to travel and made many wonderful memories throughout their travel adventures.

David is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Marilyn of Stratford; children Laurie (Patrick) Downs of Cedarburg, WI and Craig (Jen) Schmidt of Spring Hill, FL; grandchildren Reid and Bryn Downs; sister Karen (Tom) Hayes of Poynette, WI and brother Terry (Kay) Schmidt of St. Peters, MO; sisters-in-law Linda (Gil) Biskupski of Reedsburg, WI and Kathy (Tom) McFall of Brighton, CO.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Duane Schmidt.

Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston, WI. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Reedsburg, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church or House of Dove in Marshfield, WI.

Myron J. Sippl

Myron “Mike” J. Sippl, 92, died Monday, April 19, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born June 23, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Charles and Susan (Jansen) Sippl. In 1956 he married Marlene Wadzinski at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

Myron attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was happy that he was able to meet with his first grade classmates every month over the last several years. In 1945 he enlisted in the United States Navy in Aviation Fundamentals Class A “AOM” School serving in Great Lakes, Illinois, Jacksonville, Florida and Patuxent River, Maryland. He served until 1947 when he returned home to help his father with the family business, Sippl Brothers Grocery Store where he was trained as a butcher. Over the years he also worked for Wausau Homes and retired in 1973 as a salesman for Riser Oil. He enjoyed reminiscing and lately his funny conversations were who was taking the most pills.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Sippl, Schofield; son, Perry Sippl, Iron River, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Doris (Bill) Wadzinski, Oconomowoc, and Adrienne (Roger) Detert, Wausau; brother-in-law, Ivan (Loa) Wadzinski, Oconomowoc; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite cats, Noah and Patches.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Woboril, brothers, Lawrence, James and Charles Sippl Jr. and a sister, Lucille Fish.

Private services will be held. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will officiate.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Steven Nichols, the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and Hospice House for their kind, compassionate care of Myron. Also a special thank you to everyone at the Veterans Administration.

Anthony J. Kraft

Anthony “Tony” John Kraft, 84, Athens, died Monday, April 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born February 24, 1937 in the Town of Rietbrock, son of the late Sylvester and Caroline (Rauen) Kraft. On February 7, 1959 he married the love of his life Joann Zietlow at Holy Family Catholic Church in Poniatowski, WI.



Anthony was a long-time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens, WI. He was a proud business owner of Kraft Lanes for 31 years and former member of the Athens Village Board and Marathon County Tavern League. Most of all, Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, who loved him dearly. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, playing sheepshead, and camping with the Big Lake group. He always lived life to the fullest.



Survivors include his wife, Joann Kraft, and their children; Daniel (Sheila) Kraft, Michael (Sharon) Kraft, Jeffrey (Anne) Kraft and Stacie (Shannon) Merkel; 10 grandchildren, Samantha (fiancé Luis Sanchez), Tad (fiancé Jordyn Kralcik), Garrett (Jessica), Phillip, Briti, Sarah, Kaitlin Kraft and Macie, Alyssa and Aaron Merkel; 2 great-grandchildren Aerahley and Grady Kraft. Tony is further survived by his siblings, Dennis (Rosemary) Kraft, Marlene (Guy) Schlegel and brothers-in-law Merlin Zietlow and Donald (Darlene) Zietlow.



Thank you to all the caregivers from Aspirus Hospice for your wonderful care & compassion over the past few months.



A 9:00 AM visitation followed by 11:00 AM funeral Mass at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 followed by burial at Holy Family Cemetery in Poniatowski, WI and Celebration of Life at the Rietbrock Town Hall immediately after.

Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend church services.

Thomas Jacobs

Thomas was born March 5, 1931 to Andrew and Rita Jacobs in Chicago, IL. He grew up on a farm in Neillsville, WI with his grandmother and step-grandfather. He married Ruth Stanley in 1949. Tom adored his wife, Ruth of 65 years. Tom lived in Wausau most of his life, but was in Eau Claire for the last year and a half.



Tom was in the National Guard for a short time, and then became an auto technician for over 50 years. After he retired, he continued to do a variety of part-time jobs. Tom said, “Working helps me to keep on going.”



Tom never gave up no matter the challenge. He could repair anything. He was creative as well, and this was demonstrated in his wood carvings. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He referred to the outdoors as God’s house. Tom loved to travel and was a cowboy at heart. He especially loved the western states. Tom was a member of the Lion’s Club, Wausau Rifle and Pistol Club, as well as the Wausau and Weston Trap Clubs. He was also a Hunter’s Safety Instructor for many years. In 2015, Thomas became a true follower of our Lord Jesus Christ. He confessed his sins and asked Jesus to be his Savior. Tom said, “It changed me right there.”



Thomas is survived by his daughters, Penny (Rich) Lien, Chippewa Falls, and Sherry Jacobs, Madison; Three grandchildren Bradley Huempfner, Weston, Phillip Huempfner, Minneapolis and Lisa (Jason) Putnam, Golden, Colorado; Three step-grandchildren, Chad Lien, Ashley Lien, and Sarah Lien; Five step-great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gaven, Arianna, Emery, Iylah, and Novalee; Two sisters Elizabeth Jones, North Lake, IL and Cielta (Herb) Blum, Waukesha.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Ruth Jacobs and his sister Charmette Nantz.



Memorials can be directed to the family.





