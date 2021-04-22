WAUSAU – Dr. Fernando “Fritz” Riveron was 5 years old when he watched the Bay of Pigs invasion from a balcony at his family’s home in Cuba. Not long after the invasion, Riveron and his family emigrated from Cuba, fleeing Fidel Castro’s regime and starting a new life in the U.S.

At 10 a.m. today, April 23, Wisconsin Public Radio’s “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Dr. Riveron, who will share the story of his journey from Cuba to Wausau, where he has become a renowned surgeon and community leader.

Listeners are encouraged to call 800-780-9742 with their questions during the program or email questions to route51@wpr.org.

"Route 51" is heard Fridays at 10 a.m.

