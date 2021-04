WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in Wausau will hold an artist meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 30 at 427 N. Fourth St.

Christine Alfery, Jillayne Waite and Nancy Tewinkel embrace their independent spirits within the “Independent Spirits II” collective.

Visit cvawausau.org to reserve your free, timed entrance ticket.

Like this: Like Loading...