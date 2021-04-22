WAUSAU – Impact100 Greater Wausau, a women’s philanthropic organization, announced today three grant finalists for 2021. One of these three finalists will receive a grant of $100,000 at the Impact100 Greater Wausau Annual Awards Celebration on May 10. The other finalists will each receive grants of $6,000.
The three finalists selected by Impact100’s Focus Area Committees are:
ARTS & CULTURE
· Rise Up Central Wisconsin, Inc.
Project: Rise Up HUB @ Whitewater Music Hall
EDUCATION & FAMILY
· Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area
Project: Club Teaching Kitchen
HEALTH & WELLNESS
· Patriot K9s of Wisconsin
Project: Marching Forward in Wisconsin
The $100,000 grant recipient will be determined by the vote of Impact100 Greater Wausau members on May 10. Impact100 Greater Wausau was founded in 2020.