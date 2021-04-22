Leslie Osman

WAUSAU – IncredibleBank has announced the addition of Leslie Osman to the bank’s marketing team. Osman recently joined the bank as director of marketing.

Osman is a highly experienced marketing executive and business leader having served for more than a decade in top management positions in the financial and insurance services sector. Most recently, Osman served as vice president–marketing at Park Bank in Madison, Wisconsin, where she led the bank’s marketing team. Prior to that, Osman was the marketing and communications manager at Hausmann-Johnson Insurance, also a Madison-based company.

At IncredibleBank, she will have responsibilities for a wide and diverse range of marketing activities, including research, brand awareness, customer satisfaction, strategic and market planning, corporate and product messaging, and digital and social media activities, to name a few.

