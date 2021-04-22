Editor’s note: This weekly feature of the Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of people accused of minor infractions or photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances.

If charges are dropped, the associated mugshot will be removed upon request.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are public record.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

Logan Waltenberg, 23, of Merrill. April 21, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs, battery by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, bail jumping

Bryce Ellis, 23, of Kronenwetter. April 21, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, OWI, operating while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Brandon Tonnon, 29. April 21, 2021: Sex registry violation, bail jumping

Shaun Ray Lilyquist. April 21, 2021: Sex registry violation – repeater

WANTED: Travis Kosey, 27, of Ontonagon, Mich. Arrest warrant issued April 21, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, bail jumping

Cody G. Robertson, 25, of Merrill. April 19, 2021: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Jeffery M. Leitru, 25, of Prentice. April 16, 2021: Theft of movable property between $5,000 and $10,000 as party to a crime – repeater



James A. Thao, 38. April 19, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Dustin F. White, 40, of Wausau. April 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, disorderly conduct

Cody J. Kilty, 31, of Rietbrock. April 19, 2021: False imprisonment, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

WANTED: Jonathon D. Bishop, 29, of Wausau. Warrant issued April 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine,

Kendall Hamilton, 42, of Newton, Iowa. April 20, 2021: Substantial battery-intend bodily harm, battery by prisoners

Kirsten P. Vangenderen, 22, of Schofield. April 19, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping



Meng Yang, 35, of Wausau. April 16, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping – repeater

Moua C. Yang, 25, of Wausau. April 19, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer

Miranda L. Mixner, 20, of Marathon. April 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping

Michael Her, 25, of Schofield. April 20, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked – repeater

Michael A. Beck, 32, of Wausau. April 19, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, third-offense OWI, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked

Ryan J. Tessmer, 34, of Wausau. April 16, 2021: Theft, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia

Amanda R. Lachney, 38, of Wausau. April 15, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm

Brock A. Nelson, 33. April 15, 2021: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping

Crystal M. Taylor, 39, of Wausau. April 15, 2021: Possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping, disorderly conduct – repeater

Rachel M. Hoeppner, 20, of Merrill. April 15, 2021: Theft of movable property-special facts, burglary-building or dwelling

Neng Vang, 34, of Weston. April 15, 2021: Forgery-writing or objects

Logan A. Leduc, 20, of Wausau. April 15, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture, compound, convert, produce or store methamphetamine

Kaylee C. Slozes, 28, of Rothschild. April 15, 2021: Forgery-uttering

