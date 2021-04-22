WAUSAU – YWCA Wausau has announced the 2021 Women of Vision honorees who will be spotlighted at a virtual program at noon May 21.

Attendees will hear stories from recipients about their work and volunteer contributions to our communities.

This year’s Women of Vision recipients are:

Shereen Siewert, who founded this online newspaper, Wausau Pilot and Review, with the mission to deliver in depth reporting that improves local decision making. She sought to expand local civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive and interdependent community. To accomplish her goal she chose online content as her media of choice, a wholly new and innovative concept for central Wisconsin news delivery. It has since become a reliable source for up-to-date reporting on issues that have importance to the residents of the greater Wausau area. On a daily basis she sends out the news with her own name as the byline, or weekly over the radio waves as the host of Wisconsin Public Radio’s weekly Route 51. She has earned more than a dozen journalism awards. Shereen is a past president of the Board of Directors of both the Wausau Conservatory of Music and the Wausau Symphony and Band, for which she played the flute. She currently serves on the board of the North Central Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Council.

Dr. Swati Biswas, who is a highly regarded skilled clinician and an active volunteer in our community focused on the greater good. Biswas is passionate about growing cultural events for our community and has actively contributed to the Diwali Festival of Light and the Holi Festival of Colors. She has taught about Asian Indian culture and serves on the boards of the Indian Society of Central Wisconsin and the United Way of Marathon County. She is an active member of Women United participating in service projects and serving on its membership committee. During this past year of pandemic isolation, Biswas responded by volunteering at The Neighbors’ Place packing boxes of food for those struggling.

Dr. Corina “Corrie” Norrbom has visions for a better community, which is evident in local projects she has been instrumental in initiating. These include H2N (Hmong and Hispanic Outreach Network), LENA Start (Language Environment Analysis), the Physician in the Community program, the Toward One Wisconsin conference on diversity and inclusion. Norrbom is a mentor to many, she mentors future physicians and with H2N; she engaged two coordinators each from the Hmong and Hispanic communities, then charged them to enlist four to seven liaisons each; and for Toward One Wisconsin, she has ensured that those from diverse backgrounds have a seat at the table. Norrbom’s current employment is with the Medical College of Wisconsin – Central Wisconsin (MCW-CW), Assistant Professor; Aspirus Walk-In Clinic Walk-In Clinic Physician; Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS), Health Policy Fellow.

YWCA Wausau also presents scholarships to area women who are attending higher education in 2021. The four recipients this year are:

· Courtney Bittner, Abbotsford High School

· Ashlyn Lewis, D.C. Everest Senior High School

· Sarah Martin, Stratford High School

· Aramie Theiss, D.C. Everest

Each of these young women have excelled academically, contributed to their community, and have a promising vision for their future. Former Women of Vision make financial contributions to make these scholarships possible.

To register for this virtual event at noon May 21, visit the YWCA Wausau website: ywcawausau.org or visit https://womenofvision2021.eventbrite.com. Admission is free, and a donation is optional.

The 2021 keynote speaker is Janet Newman, a former executive director of the YWCA and author of “Letters From Clara Pagel,” a book soon to be released.

For more information contact samwederath@ywcawausau.org or 715-842-3381

