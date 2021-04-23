AbbyBank Foundation, Inc. has donated $479 to the Marathon County Literacy Council for a new paper shredder and bilingual books.

The AbbyBank Foundation, Inc., AbbyBank’s charitable foundation, receives requests from many area schools, nonprofit organizations and community organizations for funds needed to enrich, create or support existing community public projects.

The foundation was formed in 1986 as a private charitable foundation of AbbyBank, which has contributed over $1,462,300 to the foundation.

