Roughly 14 months after Peak Nutrition opened their doors in Rib Mountain, the owners launched a second shop- this time on Bridge Street in Wausau.

Bridge Nutrition, 305 W. Bridge St., opened to the public this week, offering healthy meals, energy drinks, protein-charged coffee and protein donuts.

Owners Cindy and Dave Engel say they are excited to bring nutritious, delicious menu items in a fun, positive atmosphere. Bridge Nutrition is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find them on Facebook here.

Choose from aloe shots, herbal energy drinks, complete meal smoothies and more. Visit Bridge Nutrition or place online orders here. They’ll also show you how to make your own great-tasting drinks at home.

The Rib Mountain location, Peak Nutrition, opened in early 2020 at 226821 Rib Mountain Drive. Peak Nutrition is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Visit Peak Nutrition on Facebook here.

